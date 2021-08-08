Megaport launches new partner program

NaaS provider looks to “reduce friction in the partner sales process”.

Bevan Slattery Credit: Supplied

Network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider Megaport has launched a new partner program in an effort to “reduce friction in the partner sales process”.

Named the PartnerVantage program, the new scheme will focus on easing the path to market for resellers, data centre operators, systems integrators and managed services providers (MSPs).

According to the Bevan Slattery-founded company, the program will provide a “comprehensive suite of tools and resources that will enable Megaport's valued partners to manage all of their customer engagements, from quotation to provisioning and invoicing, from a single pane of glass”.

Broken down, PartnerVantage will span two tiers, Prestige and Preferred, with different levels of financial, training and marketing requirements.

The program will provide financial incentives including front-end discounts, commissions and marketing development funds.

The company will also offer a partner relationship management platform that acts as a single, integrated portal that will provide all partner resources. This will come alongside a partner transactional portal that will enable on-demand self-provisioning and management of Megaport services for customers.

Megaport claimed it will also offer dedicated sales and architect support, plus on-demand training modules that will provide flexible learning courses to increase partner sales, as well as technical and support capabilities.

"Our partners are vital to our business, our customers' success and our long-term growth goals," said Rodney Foreman, Megaport's chief revenue officer.

"Megaport PartnerVantage represents a significant milestone in delivering on our promise to our partners to help drive their long-term growth. Reducing the time and complexity of connecting to cloud and service endpoints accelerates digital transformation initiatives and increases revenue opportunities for both our partners and our customers.”

Foreman added that Megaport had worked closely with partners on the new program.

In 2019, Megaport was named as one of Australia's fastest-growing channel players as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list.