New Singapore leader at Dell as industry veteran Eric Goh retires

Eric Goh (Channel Asia Hall of Fame) and Andy Sim (Dell Technologies) Credit: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has appointed Andy Sim as new vice president and managing director of Singapore, replacing Eric Goh who is retiring from the role following more than 10 years of service.



Effective immediately, Sim is tasked with leading the vendor’s sales, go-to-market and business development strategies within the city-state, with a specific focus on enhancing customer and partner alliances across both public and private sectors.

“Andy brings with him years of local and regional industry experience and knowledge in our priority technology areas such as hybrid cloud, edge, telecom, AI and as-a-service offerings,” said Pang Yee Beng, senior vice president of South Asia at Dell. “I am excited to see our business in Singapore grow under his leadership in the months to come.”

Sim replaces Goh who was recently inducted into the Channel Asia Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the technology sector across Southeast Asia.

Respected in parallel for rich integrity and deep expertise, Goh is widely regarded as an accomplished industry figure who has epitomised the art of dependable and innovative leadership in a career spanning more than three decades in Asia.

Aligned to major acquisition activity dominating the technology scene since the late 1990s, Goh has an unrivalled track-record of continually driving growth while navigating substantial market disruption -- both internally and externally.

Following 12 years spearheading strategic change at two names of nostalgia in technology, specifically Digital Equipment Corporation and Compaq -- and a decade of individual and business expansion across the region at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) -- Goh’s most recent chapter zoned in on Singapore, leading the business for Dell as a long-standing champion of the channel.

With servers, storage, software and services forever running through his veins, this affable leader’s service to the technology industry in Singapore, Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific cannot be understated.

“As we welcome Andy, we also want to thank Eric who helped drive key business in Singapore,” Pang added. “We thank him for his leadership, commitment to the team and passion for the business. We wish him well on his much-deserved retirement.”

Meanwhile, Sim has held multiple responsibilities at Dell during the past eight years, including leadership positions heading the enterprise solutions business in South Asia and Korea, networking operations across Asia Pacific and Japan and the enterprise, public and corporate division in Singapore.

“Technology is at the very core of economic recovery in Singapore,” Sim said. “It is an exciting time in this industry as organisations look to expand on how they are enabled by technology. I am honoured to inherit such a strong team, and together, supporting our customers to capitalise on technology-driven innovation and growth opportunities in a digital economy.”