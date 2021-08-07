Versent Asia aims for ‘well-rounded’ software pros with new program

The program is designed to fast-track core skills development of associate engineers with a minimum of one year’s experience.

The Singapore arm of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud specialist Versent is aiming to develop a legion of “well-rounded” software professionals with the launch of a new program for engineers.

The so-called Versent Experience Accelerator Program (VEAP) for associate engineers is aimed at offering rapid hands-on development in core engineering skills.

Specifically, the program is designed to fast-track core skills development of associate engineers with a minimum of one year’s experience. The two-year program will provide real-world, hands-on experience to participants while also helping Versent address the technology talent shortage.

“The program content aligns with Versent’s idea of engineers as well-rounded software professionals, with skills and knowledge across the various specialisations,” said Jordan Windebank, Versent Asia general manager.

“The specific focus areas ‘higher order thinking’ and the ‘knowledge economy’ are around having the right mindset and approach to work and adapt effectively in the IT industry where we all know things change very quickly all the time,” he added.

The program is set to run full-time and is aimed at providing participants with the opportunity to develop vital experience in areas such as software engineering principles, the process of agile software development, DevSecOps, cloud computing and more.

“The goal is for participants to receive specific exposure and training to qualify for an engineer role at Versent at the end of the program, with a minimum ‘graduating’ rank of senior associate engineer,” said Windebank.

“Versent has a large pool of engineering expertise to help guide these associate engineers in the day-to-day of engineering practice and implementation work,” he added.

In July, four trainees joined Versent Asia to develop their core engineering skills, with the new recruits set to see the program focus on learning through experience and delivering practical technical outcomes on real-world projects.

Founded in Australia, Versent provides technology transformation services for enterprises, with a focus on building strong foundations in security, automation and cloud.

In November last year, it was revealed that the cloud consultancy firm had turned to fresh talent from the likes of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and IBM as it worked to bolster its Asian presence.

The move came as the company, which began operating in Singapore in 2017, reflected on a growth rate of 400 per cent over the past year in the Asian market, expanding from a team of eight in 2019 to a tally of over 30 employees.

In December last year, Versent was named as a launch partner for an expansion of the AWS Marketplace that lets users find and buy professional services from third-party vendors.