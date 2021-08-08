Sophos eyes expanded ASEAN reach with Ingram Micro partner drive

The move sees an expansion of the companies' existing partnership in the local market.

Lee Welch​ (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Cyber security vendor Sophos is hoping to expand its reach across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia as it turns to longtime distribution partner Ingram Micro to help it recruit new partners to its Sophos MSP Connect Flex program.

The move sees an expansion of the companies' existing partnership in the local market, with Ingram Micro already one of Sophos’ leading cloud partner distributors worldwide.

“With Ingram Micro’s expertise in the cloud partner space coupled with the success of our alliance overall, it makes perfect business sense to join forces to expand Sophos MSP Connect Flex in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia,” said Keith Choy, ASEAN channel director at Sophos.

The partner program to which Ingram Micro is hoping to recruit partners, Sophos MSP Connect Flex, is, as the name suggests, designed specifically for managed service providers (MSPs) and designed to provide the option to integrate service-based pricing into a single monthly billing report delivered through the Sophos Central Partner Dashboard.

“Resellers across ASEAN and indeed around the world recognise the considerable opportunity they have in providing their end users with unimpeachable cyber security solutions,” said Lee Welch, Asia Pacific cloud services executive director at Ingram Micro.

“Those who aren’t yet on board with Sophos can align themselves with the vendor and start delivering managed security solutions based on its proven technology,” he added.

The companies pointed out that the push to onboard new partners comes as cyber security increasingly finds its place as a top priority among governments and organisations in the local region.

“The increased sophistication of ransomware and other cyber security threats, combined with the ongoing issue of trying to attract and retain skilled cyber security personnel, has seen organisations turn to external experts such as MSPs,” said Choy.

“This trend has helped drive Sophos MSP business growth in ASEAN significantly in the past year and we are now looking to accelerate this growth through Ingram Micro,” he added.

Echoing Choy’s comments, Lee suggested MSPs were in a prime position to capitalise on the opportunities the current market landscape offers.

“By adding Sophos to their inventory, resellers in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia have a recognised name capable of effectively combating threats, which are now a daily part of doing business,” he said.

In March, Ingram Micro inked a global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) under a multi-year joint investment deal.

The deal expanded on an existing collaboration agreement between the two companies and will broadly see Ingram Micro Cloud bolster relationships with system integrators (SIs) and value-added resellers (VARs) for AWS through partner enablement and support initiatives.

This included sales and technical enablement, practice development, business and financial support services.

The agreement was also expected to see both companies work to build up Ingram Micro Cloud's current skills and offerings, as well as the development of new resources to support channel partners in managing end customers.