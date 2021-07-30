Isobar serves up Salesforce for Singapore baking supplier Phoon Huat

Salesforce partner Isobar has stepped in to give Singapore-based baking ingredients and equipment provider Phoon Huat a hand in deploying Salesforce’s Service Cloud and Commerce Cloud offerings, along with MuleSoft.

The deployment was undertaken to give the baking goods supplier the ability to digitally transform the way it connects with its customers through its online store, RedManShop.

While Salesforce was the lead vendor in the deployment, Isobar, a UK-headquartered global platinum Salesforce partner, was the implementation partner for Phoon Huat's deployment project.

While traditionally known for its brick-and-mortar retail stores, Phoon Huat developed an online store in 2018 and accelerated the launch of RedManShop in early 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, to ensure its baking supplies remained accessible to customers during the lockdown.

However, Phoon Huat experienced explosive growth on its online store and quickly realised that there was a need for a scalable and sustainable platform to support its expansion.

In an effort to improve the services and customer experience on its RedManShop site, the company settled on Salesforce Commerce Cloud as the core platform upon which to relaunch the site.

As such, Salesforce, with the aid of Isobar, led the implementation of its solutions, with the new set-up resulting in a new and improved shopping experience for customers, including a Salesforce-powered search engine, a mobile friendly user interface and personalised shopping experiences.

“The pandemic has presented businesses such as Phoon Huat with the opportunity to reinvent themselves and capture more customers,” said Cecily Ng, area vice president and general manager of Salesforce Singapore. “Phoon Huat is a great example of technology’s transformational power, beyond helping businesses to cope with the challenges of Covid-19.

“We are proud to be Phoon Huat’s partner in launching a new digital chapter and creating a new experience for its customers,” she added.

Meanwhile, Phoon Huat used MuleSoft to create a seamless experience across its e-commerce platform.

With MuleSoft, which Salesforce struck a US$6.5 billion deal in March to buy, Phoon Huat can integrate and unify data across its entire e-commerce landscape, including RedManShop customers.

“We are committed to delivering a better online shopping experience for our customers,” said Shuichi Sato, CEO of Phoon Huat. “Besides investing in a new software platform, we have also expanded our digital transformation team, improved our warehouse layout and procedures, and invested in our logistics fleet.

“With the relaunch of [RedManShop], we are offering an attractive free delivery promotion in July to encourage customers to experience shopping on our new online website.

“With these initiatives, we are targeting a sales revenue that is equivalent to 10 per cent of Singapore’s leading online shopping website,” he added.

Earlier this month, Salesforce said it would bulk up its local Thai team after establishing a permanent presence in the country by opening a dedicated office in Thonglor, Bangkok.

The new office, in Sukhumvit Road’s T-One building, is expected to help the US-based customer relationship management (CRM) software-as-a-service vendor deepen its connection with Thai customers.