Google Cloud taps further into SAP partnership with RISE program

Paul Marriott (SAP) Credit: SAP

Google Cloud has expanded its partnership with German software vendor SAP, becoming a strategic cloud partner for its RISE with SAP program.



The program, which was released in January, is centred on moving customers' record systems to S/4HANA to their choice of cloud provider, managing it through a single service level agreement (SLA).

Under the new agreement, the two companies will focus on accelerating customers’ cloud migrations and business process migrations.

Additionally, SAP services and products will be made available on Google Cloud’s network, which includes SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions within SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

“We are seeing incredible momentum of RISE with SAP across Asia Pacific and Japan,” said Paul Marriott, president of SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

“Customers are leveraging RISE to not only accelerate transformation to the cloud, but to also lead in industries and empower their sustainable future. This expanded partnership with Google Cloud will give customers in the region more choice as they embark on business transformation in the cloud and innovate with speed, scale and agility.”

Karan Bajwa, VP of Google Cloud in Asia Pacific, highlighted Wipro, Ocean Network Express and Siam Cement Group as three businesses in the region that have taken up S/4HANA running in Google Cloud.

“Companies have learned the value of world-class infrastructure and the need to make their data work harder for them during the pandemic," he said. “Businesses that will be successful in ten or twenty years are the ones that are starting to harness the power of their data and run their core systems on next-generation infrastructure today.

“We look forward to partnering with SAP on RISE to help even more organisations in the region accelerate the migration of their most critical business systems into the cloud," he added.

The decision to move forward with Google Cloud on RISE with SAP comes months after the software vendor stepped back from preferring Microsoft’s Azure to host S/4HANA in late May.

Prior to the step back, SAP had been recommending pairing its enterprise resource planning suite with Azure via a deal it had struck with Microsoft. Afterwards, it has been encouraging customers to host S/4HANA with whichever provider they want.