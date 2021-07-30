Japan’s Alphaus makes Singapore inroads with Cloud Comrade deal

Cloud Comrade will use the ISV's offering to get greater clarity around cloud spend.

Andy Waroma (Cloud Comrade) Credit: Cloud Comrade

Japanese cloud financial management solutions vendor Alphaus has marked its first major step into the Singapore market after striking a deal with local cloud specialist Cloud Comrade.

Based in Tokyo, Alphaus is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner and a venture capital-backed tech startup that has positioned itself to help AWS, Azure and Google Cloud partners and customers to better understand cloud spend.

The independent software vendor (ISV) provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) products that, among other things, help partners and customers allocate cloud spend to each client or business unit respectively.

With the new deal, the ISV will provide its suite of cloud financial management (CFM) solutions to Cloud Comrade, with the Singapore-based managed service provider (MSP) set to use the freshly onboarded solutions to provide greater insight and control around cloud costs.

"As a cloud managed services provider, we enable several large organisations in the region with their digital transformation and migration to the cloud,” said Andy Waroma, Cloud Comrade co-founder and co-managing director.

“It is a critical success factor for both our clients and us that we not only have complete clarity on all the costs associated with the cloud infrastructure but are also making optimum utilisation of any cloud resources deployed.

“The SaaS solutions from Alphaus for billing management and cloud cost optimisation provide us with the requisite tools, information, and intelligence to achieve these seamlessly. These tools are integral to our operations and in use 24/7,” he added.

For Alphaus, the agreement underpins the company's strategic goals for the Southeast Asia region and provides an entry point into the tech-rich Singapore market.

The company established a global delivery centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last year as part of its efforts to support its clients across various countries in the local region.

"We are thrilled to have a leader like Cloud Comrade as a client and help it deliver better customer service with bespoke integrations to its financial services system," said Hajime Hirose, CEO of Alphaus. "The [Asia Pacific region] is a digital hub that is at the cusp of unprecedented use of cloud services.

“We are committed to continually introduce features that fulfil these objectives for our partners and clients; our strong presence and expansion in the APAC market manifests this commitment,” he added.

In February, Cloud Comrade partnered with InfraGuard to enhance managed services offerings in Singapore, building out cloud automation capabilities to bolster product offerings across the market.

The sync-up saw the specialist provider leverage in-built automation and self-governance features via InfraGuard.io to help reduce complexity when managing hybrid workloads across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

From a technology standpoint, core features span access management, patch management and standard operating procedure (SOP) automation, backed by encryption, security and open API offerings.

“Cloud Comrade is constantly enhancing and expanding our product offerings and capabilities to deliver new value to our customers,” Waroma said at the time. “We are excited to partner InfraGuard to bring a unique automated cloud server management solution to our customers."