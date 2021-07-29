Cloud4C shifts Carver Korea’s ERP system to Azure in three-year deal

The ERP migration is only one part of a much larger agreement between the two companies.

Cloud4C and Carver Korea representatives signing the deal Credit: Cloud4C

Singapore headquartered cloud managed services provider Cloud4C has shifted the SAP-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system of South Korean cosmetics company Carver Korea to Azure as part of a major three-year deal.

Known for its AHC brand of skincare products, Carver Korea needed a mission critical agile migration that would minimise disruption to its SAP ERP core system, which collects and manages large quantities of secured data while being connected to many internal systems.

Due to Carver Korea’s business requirements around rapidly increasing data consumption, upgrading the specification of the company’s cloud architecture was an essential element in the project.

As an Azure expert managed service provider (MSP), Cloud4C migrated Carver Korea’s ERP system to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, supporting Carver Korea’s operational and performance needs through customised SAP managed services.

The ERP migration, which Cloud4C claims to have completed in just two days, is only one part of a much larger agreement between the two companies.

“We are happy to announce our partnership with Carver Korea and support them in their business transformation needs,” said Peter Seo, Cloud4C Korea country manager. “The COVID-19 outbreak has forced retailers across the world to realign and reconfigure their service offerings.

“At Cloud4C, we are focused on value creation and world-class delivery capability combined with a deep understanding of the customer’s business. With our partnership with Carver Korea, Cloud4C will draw upon its significant track record and expertise in cost optimisation and global regulatory compliance adherence.

“Moving forward, we will continue to support them in their digital journey and we believe this will help Carver Korea gain an important advantage in the competitive beauty industry,” he added.

The partnership with Carver Korea represents an important milestone in Cloud4C’s journey to deliver cloud managed services to accelerate enterprise digitalisation across industries, the provider noted.

With the initial ERP migration done, Cloud4C will now focus on managing Carver Korea’s SAP system on Azure for the duration of the three-year contract.

In February, Cloud4C partnered with Google Cloud to build a centre of excellence (CoE) based on SAP and Anthos technologies, amid plans to drive digital transformation deployments at enterprise level.

The CoE aims to help support businesses modernise mission-critical IT infrastructure and applications, leveraging the provider’s expanded SAP services portfolio in the process.

Through leveraging Anthos -- launched to the market in April 2019 -- customers can also modernise apps while building cloud-native apps within a Google Cloud environment.

“Our customers can leverage the best of Google Cloud’s offerings in a secure manner with reduced capital investment and improved value delivery,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO of Cloud4C, at the time.