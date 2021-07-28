Syniti signs Asia Pacific distie deal with Tech Data

Gordon Lam (Syniti) Credit: Syniti

Tech Data has signed a deal to add solutions from enterprise data management vendor Syniti to its portfolio for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



Tech Data claims to be the first appointed distribution partner in APAC for Syniti, with the deal focusing on the deployment of the provider’s Syniti Data Replication product, which claims to offer do-it-yourself data replication services.

The deal is set to expand the reach of the solution in APAC through Tech Data’s channel network, as well as leveraging Tech Data’s Centre of Excellence to provide consultation and technical expertise in Syniti’s solutions.

“As a data integration tool, Syniti Data Replication aligns perfectly with Tech Data’s analytics capabilities and strengthens our solution offerings to help enterprises drive better-informed business decisions and outcomes in their unique digital transformation journey,” said Bennett Wong, VP of advanced solutions for modern data centre and analytics at Tech Data APAC.

“Through our partnership with Syniti, we look forward to jointly helping Asia Pacific enterprises become more resilient and competitive by investing in the right data analytics platforms.”

Gordon Lam, president of APAC and Japan at Syniti, said that the partnership between the two companies “comes at a critical time” for the provider as it acts on its expansion plans in the region.

“Together, we hope to help organisations harness data as a key competitive advantage, deliver actionable insights, and achieve business agility,” he added.

This is the latest distribution deal for Tech Data within the APAC region, with it adding cloud-based application modernisation vendor Carbonize to its Australian and New Zealand portfolio at the start of July.