Services growth highlights Apple’s big $81.4B Q3 results

A chip shortage can’t stop Apple after revealing another monster earnings report for the third quarter of 2021, bringing in US$81.4 billion in revenue for 36 per cent year-over-year growth.

Credit: Apple

A chip shortage can't stop Apple with the technology giant revealing another monster earnings report for the third quarter of 2021. Apple brought in a record US$81.4 billion in revenue for 36 per cent year-over-year growth.

The $17.5 billion brought in by Apple's Services (which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, iCloud, and others) is a new all-time record, up from $16.9 billion in the previous quarter. iPhone revenue accounted for 49 per cent of Apple's total Q3 revenue. The Mac and iPad's revenue were new records for the June quarter -- the past four quarters for the Mac have been the best ever.

Here is a breakdown of each product category with the corresponding year-over-year growth: