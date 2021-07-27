Indonesia’s GoTo Group goes with Google Cloud for next phase of Asian attack

Ruma Balasubramanian (Google Cloud) Credit: Google Cloud

Indonesian startup juggernaut GoTo Group, formed via the merger of Gojek and Tokopedia, has settled on Google Cloud as its principal technology partner to power its next phase of growth across Southeast Asia.

Although ride-hailing and payments provider Gojek has worked with Google Coud for many years, as has e-commerce player Tokopedia, the companies, as a combined entity, plan to deepen their partnership with the cloud vendor, leveraging its scalable infrastructure, data analytics offering and collaboration toolset.

“As GoTo looks to reduce more friction for consumers and create new growth opportunities for the millions of drivers and merchants in our ecosystem, collaboration will be absolutely crucial,” said Severan Rault, Gojek chief technology officer.

“Google Cloud will continue to play an integral role in helping us leverage data to understand our users, optimise our operations, and ultimately ensure that we deliver on our promises in the most efficient and effective manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tokopedia chief technology officer Herman Widjaja said the company looked forward to its continued partnership with Google Cloud as a principal technology partner to support GoTo’s continued expansion across areas such as cloud infrastructure, cloud artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), as well as the productivity and collaboration capabilities offered by Google Workspace.

“We hope that this partnership can also empower us to provide the convenience of accessing high availability and scalable services from anywhere at any time for business, especially MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises] and consumers,” Widjaja said.

Gojek and Tokopedia have been working with Google Cloud since 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Currently, Gojek uses Google Cloud to help underpin its advanced AI and ML platform, which enables data to be captured and analysed across Gojek’s multitude of services, including transportation, food delivery, logistics and more.

Tokopedia, meanwhile, uses Google Cloud to underpin its shopping experience for customers. This includes running major sales campaigns on Google Cloud’s infrastructure, as well as leveraging the vendor’s AI and ML technologies for demand forecasting, logistics delivery time and costing, and customer insights.

Tokopedia has also been leveraging Google Workspace for company-wide collaboration for over a decade.

GoTo Group said it would continue to leverage Google’s consumer offerings such as Maps, YouTube and Play, as well as Google Marketing Platform capabilities and more.

“Google Cloud is proud to have been part of Gojek and Tokopedia’s growth journeys. We’re now excited to help fuel GoTo Group’s continued expansion across Southeast Asia and unlock the benefits of the digital economy for millions of people in the region,” said Ruma Balasubramanian, Google Cloud Southeast Asia managing director.

The Indonesian startup supergroup isn't the only regional player deepening its ties with Google Cloud. In April, Wipro further deepened its partnership with Google Cloud, achieving the vendor’s partner specialisation in the area of application development.

The specialisation marked the India-headquartered global systems integrator’s (GSI's) fourth partner specialisation badge from Google Cloud, following recognition for its cloud security, migration and work transformation prowess with the vendor’s offerings.

In January, before the completion of its merger with Gojek, Tokopedia rolled out New Relic to achieve increased visibility and transparency of end-to-end IT systems as it entered a new phase of digital growth.

The aim of the deployment was to allow the e-commerce giant to identify and solve technical issues at speed, in addition to gaining deeper insights into business metrics while managing an entire technology stack which includes mobile applications via a single platform.



