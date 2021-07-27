McAfee’s Aylwin Lam takes on ExtraHop APJ channel leadership

Credit: Dreamstime

Network detection and response (NDR) provider ExtraHop has named former McAfee ASEAN emerging and Korea regional sales director Aylwin Lam as its new channel sales director for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Based in Singapore, Lam has been tasked with leading the region's channel team while directly engaging with solution and managed service providers (MSPs) to build ExtraHop's Panorama Partner Program in the broader Asia region.

The vendor’s multi-tier program currently includes several distributors serving the Asia market and provides free sales and presales technical training along with a comprehensive partner portal, proposal based MDF funding and sales incentives.

"I am elated to grow ExtraHop's partner community base in Asia,” Lam said. “ExtraHop has quickly established itself as an innovative pioneer within the network detection and response space in Asia.

“The pandemic greatly accelerated increased awareness for the need of cyber security, including NDR capabilities. There has never been a more exciting time to advance ExtraHop and its value proposition through a broader community of channel partners,” he added.

Credit: Supplied Aylwin Lam (ExtraHop)

Lam comes to ExtraHoop after more than two years with McAfee. Prior to the cyber security vendor, Lam was Pure Storage’s APJ channel enablement director for over two years. Lam has also done time at Palo Alto Networks and F5 Networks, among others. Altogether, he brings more than 16 years of tech industry experience to his new role.

According to Mark Fitzmaurice, ExtraHop global channels vice president, the vendor has been experiencing substantial growth in recent years via its channel partners, and this is especially true in Asia.

"A robust partner ecosystem is crucial to how we sell in Asia,” Fitzmaurice said. “Lam arrives at an exciting time here and brings deep channel relationships and industry expertise to expand our presence in established and emerging Asian markets that will accelerate our momentum in the region."

"ExtraHop has been expanding significantly in the region due to increasing awareness and need for network detection and response (NDR) as part of a robust, cyber security posture.

“We will continue to invest resources to support our high-paced growth, especially now that we are backed by the financial strength of Bain Capital and cyber security depth of Crosspoint Capital Partners," he added.

In March, Westcon-Comstor signed a distribution agreement with ExtraHop for key Asian markets, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.

The deal enhances Westcon-Comstor’s cyber security offering to companies in the region as the business landscape grapples with an ongoing increase in cyber attack activity.



