CloudMile targets Malaysia’s AI and cloud market after $10M injection

CloudMile wants to “open up the AI and cloud market” in Malaysia.

Spencer Liu (CloudMile) Credit: CloudMile

Singapore headquartered artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud specialist CloudMile has secured US$10 million in Series B funding, with the company set to use the new windfall to underpin its expansion in Malaysia.

Specifically, CloudMile wants to “open up the AI and cloud market” in Malaysia. Already, the company operates across a few markets in Asia from its Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore offices, engaging more than 400 companies across 20 industries on digital transformation.

Established in 2017, CloudMile is a Google Cloud partner that started its life as a start-up in Taiwan. Now based in Singapore, the company claims to have earned more than 40 certificates from the cloud vendor, among a tally of more than 70 accreditations in total.

A certified Google Cloud Managed Service Provider partner, CloudMile is qualified to claim the vendor’s Machine Learning Specialisation, Data Analytics Specialisation and Infrastructure Specialisation in North Asia. It also holds the vendor's Cloud Migration specialisation.

As part of its expansion in Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asia region, the company recently recruited former Ingram Micro general manager of IT distribution in Malaysia Lester Leong as country manager of CloudMile Malaysia.

Leong spent more than a decade at the distributor before jumping across to CloudMile in June.

In his new role, Leong has been charged with managing CloudMile's operations in Malaysia and will be expected to spearhead all of the company’s cloud, analytics, machine learning and AI initiatives.

He will also play a role in setting up a fully-fledged CloudMile operation in Kuala Lumpur followed by a shared services, research and development and support centre for the region.

Leong’s other responsibilities include expanding the company’s partner ecosystem, onboarding large enterprise accounts, building partnerships with public sector and education organisations, as well as growing its corporate accounts.

"I am excited to join the CloudMile team with a mission to assist customers to solve all their IT problems by achieving digital transformation by embracing and adopting cloud, analytics, machine learning and [an] AI approach," said Leong.

Leong isn’t the only new recruit CloudMile plans to make in Malaysia, with the provider’s founder and CEO Spencer Liu foreshadowing new hires in the near future.

"The market is optimistic about AI and cloud technology, we are investing into Malaysia to find new tech talents and expand the business roadmap in the ASEAN digital hub," Liu said.

Earlier this month, CloudMile was awarded the Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year in Asia Pacific gong by the vendor at its latest regional awards event. In 2019, CloudMile raised $6 million in venture funding, at the time planning to use the funds to establish its operations headquarters in Singapore and its AI research and development centre in Taiwan.