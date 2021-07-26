Ingram Micro gets real with new Singapore experience centre

Diego Utge (Ingram Micro) Credit: Supplied

Global distributor Ingram Micro is hoping to bring a bit more real-life experience to partners in the local region with the launch of its new Technology Experience Centre, based in Singapore.



Now open for in-person and remote engagement, the centre marks a first within Asia Pacific (APAC), according to the distributor.

Broadly, the Ingram Micro Technology Experience Centre is designed to serve as a place for channel partners and IT providers to host training sessions, new customer meetings and executive briefings.



“Our new Technology Experience Centre helps channel partners and their customers experience new solutions and services before they buy,” said Diego Utge, Ingram Micro Asia Pacific executive vice president and president. “We’re able to deploy proof-of-concept testing environments for technologies like cloud, IoT [internet of things], cyber security, RPA [robotic process automation] and more.

“It’s a tremendous value add for Ingram Micro channel partners and a great resource growing your business,” he added.



It is hoped the centre will enable channel partners to learn more about and gain real-world experience with integrated, end-to-end, multi-vendor products and solutions. Ingram Micro said it has attempted to deck the centre out with technologies aligned to market trends.



As such, solutions for the pandemic-resilient workforce, collaborative workforce, secure workforce and hyper automation environments are set to be showcased at the new centre.



“Ingram Micro is always innovating around how we can help our channel partners and providers run business better, grow faster and do more for their customers,” said Sabine Howest, senior vice president of global partner engagement and IoT at Ingram Micro. “These categories represent many of the domain knowledge areas we’re investing in and expanding upon.



“The global market continues to digitally transform and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront. Together with our providers, we are enabling our channel partners with the tools, training, resources, solutions and talent to add more value to their services and better meet and anticipate the needs of their customers,” she added.

In early July, Los Angeles-based private equity firm Platinum Equity completed its landmark US$7.2 billion acquisition of Ingram Micro, a move that saw ownership of the global technology distributor return to the country of its birth.



Just weeks earlier, Ingram Micro's cloud business launched a new marketplace-as-a-service model, effectively enabling channel reseller partners to launch their own customisable cloud marketplaces and customer-facing storefronts.