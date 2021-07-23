H3C hooks up with Maxmulia to launch fresh data protection bundles

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Credit: Dreamstime

H3C, part of a joint venture with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in China, has struck a deal with Malaysian tech distributor Maxmulia Holdings to launch a range of data protection solutions bundles featuring industry-leading companies Arcserve and NaviClouDR.

The Arcserve Backup Deduplication Appliance and NaviClouDR Remote Office (ROBO) All-in-One (AIO) Immutable Appliance bundles are underpinned by H3C's R4700G3 server, which is designed to help businesses with data centre efficiency.

Moreover, the bundles are aimed at helping enterprises safeguard their business-critical data while also improving replication performance with secured data encryption.

Together, the bundles are designed to help enterprises with data loss prevention and recovery of crucial files, systems and databases, H3C said.

"Data protection solutions manage and protect business-critical data across systems and applications, in both physical and virtual environments,” said Rockies Ma, H3C Malaysia country general manager. “We believe effective data protection solutions are essential for today's enterprises to adapt to big data's evolving demands, which helps make the right business decision.

“Therefore, we are proud to partner with Maxmulia to provide a complete portfolio of enterprise-class data protection and recovery solutions to Malaysian enterprises. As a result, we have great confidence to deliver the best products and solutions to our end-users in Malaysia,” he added.

Credit: Supplied Rockies Ma (H3C)

The distribution agreement works to further support H3C’s efforts to empower Malaysian enterprises with data protection solutions, a response to the Malaysian government’s MyDIGITAL initiative.

Launched in February this year, the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint, aka MyDIGITAL, is a comprehensive plan to drive digitalisation efforts across the nation and lay a roadmap to achieve the country’s grand vision to become a regional leader in the digital economy.

Under the MyDIGITAL initiative, H3C will continue to increase investment in the local market development and work closely with ecological partners to continue to optimise the Malaysian market layout.

It is hoped these efforts will help local Malaysian customers realise the importance of data protection solutions for businesses, as well as contributing to the country's goal in achieving Industrial Revolution 4.0.

In March, industry data and analyst firm IDC revealed that the joint venture between HPE and H3C shifted more product than any other vendor in the server market during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Dell Technologies came in second, followed by Inspur/Inspur Power Systems, IBM, Huawei and Lenovo.