OT security vendor Waterfall cements Singapore launchpad for Asia attack

The new office is strategically located to support the Philippines, Vietnam and other countries in the region.

Lior Frenkel (Waterfall Security Solutions) Credit: Waterfall Security Solutions

Operational technology (OT) security solutions vendor Waterfall Security Solutions is engineering its Asia Pacific (APAC) market entry efforts from Singapore, where it has established a new office as part of a global expansion plan.

The Israel headquartered vendor provides a family of unidirectional gateway technologies and products that it claims enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations and disciplined control.

The company’s customers includes national infrastructure providers, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, gas and water utilities, power and more.

Waterfall said the Singapore expansion reflects its growing customer base in the region, with the office strategically located to support the Philippines, Vietnam and other countries in the region.

The move to put boots on the ground in the local region comes amid partnerships and joint ventures in Singapore and in the region that the company claims reflect growing interest for its suite of unidirectional OT security products.

"Waterfall sees Singapore as a strategically important market and as an established gateway to APAC," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and co-founder of Waterfall Security. "We look forward to working much more closely with new and existing customers, partners and service providers in the region."

The Waterfall Singapore office is part of an ongoing global expansion for the company. In March, Waterfall announced an expansion into the United Arab Emirates with a new office opening in Abu Dhabi.

With the new office in Singapore, Waterfall hopes to support local sales, marketing and partner programs, and plans to support the growing need for local and native customer and technical support.

Singapore is no stranger to tech companies that want to use the island city-state as a base for Asian expansions.

In May, cyber security software vendor Cyware expanded into the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, opening an office in Singapore and appointing Gary C. Tate as VP of APJ sales to support the new growth.

Just a month earlier, in April, Californian automated data integration service provider Fivetran took the next step on its APAC expansion journey with the launch of a new cloud region and office in Singapore.