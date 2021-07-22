Westcon and Juniper team up for Singapore Centre of Excellence

Patrick Aronson (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Channel Asia

Global technology distributor Westcon-Comstor and networking vendor Juniper Networks have drawn upon their existing partnership in the ASEAN region to jointly open a new Centre of Excellence in Singapore.

“We realised that we needed to bring the technology closer to the partner, so we’ve built, with Juniper’s support, a Centre of Excellence, our CoE”, said Westcon-Comstor Asia Pacific executive vice president Patrick Aronson.

Westcon said that with the new technologies and approaches that Juniper is offering, it aims to deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-driven enterprise (AIDE) solution capabilities through the Centre of Excellence.

“I think it’s exciting,” said Dean Cunningham, Juniper Networks Asia Pacific alliances and channel strategy senior director. “Looking at the opportunity, what we are doing, having Westcon as a key partner for us, building and investing a CoE.

“You're right with the focus on enterprise. If you look at the important part of that conversation is not just the AI, it's the enterprise piece as well. Enterprise customers like to touch and feel things. They like to see and make sure it works. That there is that level of understanding and comfort,” he added.

Westcon said it would allow partners to leverage its CoE facilities, design and build solutions and integrate with multi-vendor set-ups, helping them to remain up to speed with the changes of the technologies that Juniper has to offer.

Earlier this year, Juniper unwrapped a suite of automation software it said would help users ensure their wide area network and cloud-connected services are running properly and cost-effectively.

The vendor’s Paragon Automation suite is designed to help eliminate manual tasks and workflow processes to make sure WAN operations are working as expected and, if not, quickly fix problems.

The suite, which is aimed at large enterprises and service operators, includes an amalgamation of technology from Juniper’s existing NorthStar controller and Healthbot network-diagnostics packages combined with other organically developed features in combination with software it got with its recent Netrounds acquisition.

More recently, in March, Westcon-Comstor revealed it had signed a distribution agreement with network detection and response solutions vendor ExtraHop for key Asian markets, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.

The deal worked to enhance Westcon-Comstor’s cyber security offering to companies in the region as the business landscape grapples with an ongoing increase in cyber attack activity.



