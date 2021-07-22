Cradlepoint taps Tech Data for distribution in Southeast Asia

Credit: Tech Data

US-based wireless networking solutions vendor Cradlepoint has struck a distribution partnership with Tech Data in Southeast Asia.

It is hoped that the distribution partnership will initially see Cradlepoint accelerate its operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, with longer term plans to expand into other markets in the region.

“We are delighted to be chosen as a distribution partner for Cradlepoint,” said Sundaresan Kannappan, Tech Data vice president of next generation technologies in Asia Pacific, and general manager of India. “The partnership will help optimise the cloud-based wireless network edge solutions of Cradlepoint throughout the Southeast Asia region.”

The deal comes as Asia Pacific ploughs ahead with 5G technology adoption. According to Gavin Wilson, Cradlepoint Asia Pacific managing director, the vendor is seeing demand for wireless network connectivity growing across the Southeast Asia region, with businesses gearing up to take advantage of the solutions and applications that can be enabled by incoming 5G networks.

Credit: Supplied Gavin Wilson (Cradlepoint)

“The partnership between Cradlepoint and Tech Data in the region gives channel partners the best chance of taking advantage of this growing demand for wireless WAN solutions, given Cradlepoint’s market leadership in cloud-based wireless network edge solutions and Tech Data’s scale and reach in the region,” Wilson said.

The agreement follows the appointment in February of former Cradlepoint channel director for the Australia and New Zealand region Chris Joseph to the role of Asia Pacific distribution senior director, making him responsible for managing distribution partners in the region.

“The senior appointment of Chris Joseph, who will be responsible for growing and managing our distributors in the region, coupled with Tech Data’s knowledge and experience in primary networking, IoT, mobility and cellular connectivity, puts Cradlepoint APAC in good stead to meet our goal to grow a channel-based business focused on the Enterprise segment,” Wilson said.

Credit: Supplied Chris Joseph (Cradlepoint)

Prior to Cradlepoint, Joseph was regional sales manager at MobileIron. He has also spent time at NetComm Wireless and Optus and almost 10 years at Nortel.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Joseph reports to Lisa Wight, vice president of global distribution and partner programs.

In May, Cradlepoint appointed additional hires to build out its partner play in the region, including John Boladian as vice president for Asia Pacific partner sales.

Based in Singapore and reporting to Eric Purcell, SVP of global partner and alliances, Boladian is responsible for Cradlepoint’s partner sales strategy and revenue in the APAC region, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.