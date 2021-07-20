Nitro refreshes partner program

iphone-scan-documents-100794224-orig.jpeg Credit: Jason Cross/IDG

Document solutions vendor Nitro has updated its partner program, which it claims will now offer new discounts and margins to partners.

According to the company, resellers and distributors will be provided further program and campaign incentives, sales and marketing support, partner enablement tools, and sales certifications under the refreshed Acceleration program.

Nitro also said it was investing in its alliance and integrator relationships to “open new ways of collaborating on document productivity and digital transformation”.

“We are committed to building lasting partnerships across our channel ecosystem and leveraging our partners in everything we do at Nitro,” said Simon Taylor, VP of global channels and alliances at Nitro.

“By investing in our new Partner Acceleration Program, we can deliver a wide range of compelling benefits to both existing and future partners. This is an exciting opportunity for resellers, distributors and alliances who are focused on helping organisations maximise our document productivity solutions.”

Specialising in PDF and eSignature solutions, Nitro is often touted as a rival to Adobe. In 2019, the company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange through a $110 million initial public offering (IPO).

Last month, it reached a binding agreement to acquire PDFpen, a suite of macOS, iPhone and iPad PDF productivity applications for Apple desktop and mobile devices, for US$6 million in cash.