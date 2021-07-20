Microsoft bug bounty program extended to Teams mobile

Rewards up to US$30,000 are available for eligible submissions.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has extended its ongoing ‘bug bounty’ program to its Teams mobile applications, offering rewards of up to US$30,000.

The global giant previously added Teams to the security research program in March, but this marks the first recognition of the mobile application.

Broken down, the program will offer between US$15,000 and US$30,000 for two scenario-based awards focused on vulnerabilities that have the highest potential impact on customer privacy and security.

It will also offer rewards from US$500 to US$15,000 for other eligible vulnerability reports for Teams iOS and Android mobile applications.

As of July 2021, Microsoft has 17 bug bounty programs that pay a global army of cyber security hackers for uncovering bugs.

Last year, Microsoft paid US$13.7 million in bounties, a number which fell marginally to US$13.6 million in 2021.

The news comes amid accusations that the Chinese government backed malicious cyber activity in regions around the world, including the global Microsoft Exchange Server hack earlier this year.