Philippines' Beeinfotech inks Continent 8 deal for security services offering

Reynaldo Huergas (Beeinfotech) Credit: Beeinfotech

Manila-based data centre operator Beeinfotech PH has struck an agreement with global managed hosting, connectivity and security provider Continent 8 Technologies in a bid to help businesses in the Philippines and across Asia strengthen their security services.

The Philippines provider, which recently opened its first data centre in the country, said the deal would allow it to leverage three of Continent 8’s core cyber security solutions, including its scalable DDoS protection, Web Application Firewall (WAF) and its Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system.

The DDoS solution allows organisations to protect their business critical, online environments from volumetric and persistent attacks, the company said. Meanwhile, the WAF solution defends applications against a wide range of threats, and the SIEM solution is the foundation of a business’s cyber defence strategy, with a fully managed 24/7 security operations centre (SOC) monitoring platform.

These offerings will be offered to major corporations, telcos and service providers in the Philippines and across Asia as three products under Beeinfotech’s own brand: BProtect DDoS powered by Continent 8; BProtect WAF powered by Continent 8; and BProtect SIEM powered by Continent 8.

“Network security is a technology and support game,” said Reynaldo Huergas, Beeinfotech PH president and CEO. “Through this agreement, Beeinfotech PH takes charge of the infrastructure, local manpower and coordination while Continent 8 brings in global managed solutions and best practices.

“This is a powerful combination that will allow businesses in the Philippines and across Asia to be confident they are doing all they can to mitigate the risk of falling victim to a security attack,” he added.

The deal comes as Beeinfotech PH talks up the recent launch of its multi-million peso data centre in Pasig City, which it claims is the Philippines’ largest telco-neutral data centre to date.

The colocation facility covers 19,000 square metres spread across three floors of more than 6,000 square metres each, giving Beeinfotech PH enough room to reach up to a 45U rack height and hold more than 3,000 racks.

As a telco-neutral data center, Beeinfotech PH’s facility is designed to let clients choose between multiple connections from different telecommunications providers. Additionally, telco-neutrality adds redundancy to a company’s connection.

In addition, the Beeinfotech PH data centre houses three dedicated sites that companies can utilise against the effects of the pandemic and other challenges in the future, the company noted.

“The ongoing pandemic has pushed companies and even the government to bolster their digital infrastructure and integrate more digital-based solutions to protect employees and better serve customers and the citizens,” Huergas said.

“However, this endeavor can be difficult in the face of the economic impact of the pandemic and the increasing complexity in managing IT infrastructure.

“Our data center facility assists businesses in their digital transformation efforts by delivering critical IT management expertise and solutions that, once outsourced, can propel businesses further in their growth and development even in these difficult times,” he added.

Earlier this year, Beeinfotech PH revealed it had partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in delivering in-country AWS cloud instances through its data centre facilities.

This localised AWS offering was made possible in the Philippines with the availability of Outposts, a solution that uses AWS-supplied and configured servers that can be installed, among other deployments, in colocation providers like Beeinfotech PH.

With AWS Outposts racks hosted in Beeinfotech PH data centres, businesses can leverage AWS and at the same time take advantage of the telco neutral local data centre facilities of Beeinfotech PH.