Rebranded N-able appoints new APAC director

Matthew Drake Credit: Intel

N-able, the company formally known as SolarWinds MSP, has appointed former Malwarebytes Asia Pacific vice president Matthew Drake to the role of senior sales director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



In the position, Drake is expected to play a key role in expanding N-able's presence across APAC, as well as supporting managed service provider (MSP) partners.

He takes over from Jamie Deveaux, who had been involved with N-able under its various iterations in a variety of positions since March 2012 up until July 2021. He has since taking up the position of senior director of sales for APAC over at software-as-a-service (SaaS) application management platform provider AUGMENTT.

“Becoming N-able, we believe, enables us to further focus on supporting our partners globally, allowing for even greater investments in our people, products, and partner programs for MSPs. To us it means more than just a rebrand — our goal as N-able is simple: to empower our MSP partners to enable the success of small to medium-sized enterprises (SME),” Drake said.

“Helping the MSPs we work with achieve their full potential by meeting them where they are has always been the company’s mission and I plan on supporting that from day one. After all, any MSP we work with is our customer first—the designation of ‘partner’ is a mutual appointment that only comes into play when we have truly earned the title.

“I’m delighted to join the N-able team at such an exciting stage in their journey, we have great market presence and strong relationships with partners in this region, and my focus will be to continue building upon that and meeting their expectations as our partner.”

Drake comes into the role after seven months as Malwarebyte’s APAC vice president, which ended in August 2020.

Most notably, he also has over 16 years of experience working at Symantec, with over nine of those as its senior director for the Pacific region from 2005 to 2014.

In addition, he has also held roles with Intuit, Intel, Dataflow, Merisel and Sony.