Sektor automates regional reseller operations, eyes catalogue expansion

Credit: Dreamstime

New Zealand-based distributor Sektor is moving to automate its reseller operations across the Asia Pacific region after taking on the subscription commerce platform offering by AppDirect, a US-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor.

Headquartered in Auckland, Sektor has a substantial presence in its home country, as well as Australia and Southeast Asia, including in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The deal with AppDirect will see the distributor not only automate its reseller operations, but also grow its security software business and expand its hardware-as-a-service (HaaS) offerings.

Specifically, it is hoped the automation overhaul will give Sektor the chance to expand its software catalogue, scale its security software practice and accelerate its go-to-market across the Asia Pacific region.

“The subscription commerce capabilities that AppDirect gives us are a critical piece of our digital transformation, allowing us to innovate and offer more choice in software solutions,” said Rhys Warren, Sektor CEO. “As Sektor continues to grow, this partnership will help our business scale quickly as we look to expand in the greater Asia Pacific market.”

The adoption of AppDirect, as a full-stack subscription commerce solution, is expected to help underpin Sektor’s medium and long-term plans for growth.

These include moving additional lines of business onto the platform, such as its core hardware products to support its HaaS offerings, as well as driving even wider geographic expansion.

For AppDirect, the Sektor partnership also adds another name to its list of marquee customers in the APAC region, including Australian telco Telstra, and sees the vendor gain a solid foothold in the IT distributor sector.

"We are thrilled to work with Sektor to not only automate and streamline the reseller experience, but also give them the flexibility and freedom to grow as they launch new offerings and go-to-market strategies, and take their business to the next level,” said Daniel Saks, co-founder and co-CEO of AppDirect.

In early July, Sektor signed a deal with unified security vendor Ava Security, bringing the vendor's cloud-native video surveillance solution to the Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) markets.

Based in the UK, Ava delivers cloud-based analytics from traditional security systems and cloud-connected cameras.

In June last year, Sektor further built out its presence across Asia Pacific with the opening of its Vietnam distribution operations as part of its new partnership agreement with Zebra Technologies in the country.