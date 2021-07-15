AWS honours top ASEAN partners

More than 10 partners in the ASEAN region named as winners.

Conor McNamara (AWS) Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has recognised its top performing partners in the ASEAN region, with Horangi, Deloitte, NCS, Cloud Comrade and ICS Compute among those lauded with regional awards.

The latest round of AWS Partner Awards winners named as part of the cloud vendor’s rolling awards program, which runs throughout the year, includes more than 10 partners in the ASEAN region, along with partners in Canada, Mexico, Brazil and a handful of other markets across the Americas.

Locally, four partners were named as ASEAN award winners, with Singapore cyber security provider Horangi being named AWS ISV [independent software vendor] Partner of the Year in the region.

According to AWS, Horangi’s Warden cloud security platform protects organisations in the public cloud, and is complemented by an elite team of cyber security experts providing CREST-accredited offensive and strategic cybersecurity services to customers across the world.

Cyber security vendor Trend Micro, meanwhile, was named AWS Global ISV Partner of the Year for the region, with consulting giant Deloitte taking home the AWS Global SI Partner of the Year award.

“We are delighted to be the recipient of this esteemed award," said Angeline Leong, Deloitte Consulting enterprise technology and performance leader for Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific. “Receiving this award reaffirms the confidence clients have in working with Deloitte and it is a clear testament to Deloitte’s commitment to scale our cloud offering to deliver innovative solutions and value outcomes for our clients.”

At the same time, National Telecom, the state-owned company that runs Thailand’s international telecommunications infrastructure, won AWS New Market Public Sector Partner of the Year for ASEAN.

National Telecom oversees Thailand’s international telco gateways, satellite, and submarine cable network connections. It also provides data communications and applications services, such as leased line, fiber-to-the-premises, gigabit ethernet and more.

In 2021, CAT Telecom became National Telecom Public Company Limited after a merger with TOT Public Company Limited, according to AWS.

Technology services firm NCS won the AWS Public Sector Partner of the Year award for the Singapore market, with Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy firm Cloud Comrade being named AWS Consulting Partner of the Year in the country.

"We are honored and grateful for the recognition by AWS once again,” said Andy Waroma, Cloud Comrade co-founder and co-managing director. “We are optimistic that our success in Singapore and the growth across key ASEAN markets during the universally challenging time last year will be a good springboard for impacting more clients."

In the Indonesian market, ICS Compute (PT Innovation Cloud Services) took home the AWS Consulting Partner of the Year honours for that country. The company is, according to AWS, the first AWS Advanced Consulting Partner in Indonesia.

G-AsiaPacific, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bursa Malaysia Ace Market-listed company K-One Technology Berhad, won the AWS Consulting Partner of the Year for the Malaysia market.

According to AWS, G-AsiaPacific has consistently contributed to, and grown, the development of AWS cloud solutions for enterprises, corporates, small and medium enterprises, mid-market companies and multinational companies in Malaysia and across ASEAN.

Born-in-the-cloud partner eCloudvalley won the AWS Consulting Partner of the Year award for the Philippines market. The company focuses entirely on AWS services and has achieved several AWS competencies, including DevOps and Migration. To date, it has attained over 20 AWS certifications and more than 50 AWS customer launches with significant growth in ASEAN.

In Thailand, it was Bangkok-based DailiTech that took home the AWS Consulting Partner of the Year award for that market, while TechX Corporation, a startup founded in 2019, won AWS Consulting Partner of the Year in Vietnam.

NorthBay, a 100 per cent cloud-focused AWS Premier Consulting Partner, won the AWS Consulting Partner of the Year award in the Asia emerging market partners category.

“The AWS ASEAN Partner Awards is an opportunity for us to recognise the exceptional contributions of AWS Partners from across ASEAN,” said Conor McNamara, AWS ASEAN managing director. “We are humbled by the collective commitment of our partner community and congratulate all award winners on this well-deserved recognition.”

Below is the complete list of winners in the ASEAN region:

ASEAN

Horangi: AWS ISV Partner of the Year

Trend Micro: AWS Global ISV Partner of the Year

Deloitte: AWS Global SI Partner of the Year

National Telecom: AWS New Market Public Sector Partner of the Year

Singapore

NCS: AWS Public Sector Partner of the Year

Cloud Comrade: AWS Consulting Partner of the Year

Indonesia

ICS Compute: AWS Consulting Partner of the Year

Malaysia

G-AsiaPacific: AWS Consulting Partner of the Year

Philippines

ECloudvalley: AWS Consulting Partner of the Year

Thailand

DailiTech: AWS Consulting Partner of the Year

Vietnam

TechX Corp: AWS Consulting Partner of the Year

Asia emerging market partners