Infosec provider archTIS targets new partners with global program launch

Matt Kluken (archTIS) Credit: archTIS

Australian information security solutions provider archTIS has launched a new global channel partner program aimed at providing resellers, systems integrators and managed security services providers (MSSPs) access to its NC Protect offering.

Based in Canberra, archTIS specialises in the design and development of products, solutions and services for secure information sharing and collaboration. In October last year, the vendor stepped into the North American market through the acquisition of cyber security outfit Nucleus Cyber for A$9.75 million.

With the acquisition came the addition of Nuclear Cyber’s core NC Protect product, which is used to protect information for file sharing, messaging and chat across collaboration tools such as Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Exchange, Yammer, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares.

Now, archTIS has launched a tiered channel partner program to recruit channel partners across the globe to sell NC Protect and build upon its existing partner network in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which includes Tesserent, LiveTiles, Sharing Minds, and most recently Tabella.

With the new NC Protect-focused partner program in place, archTIS is focusing on recruiting partners in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe the Middle East Africa (EMEA) geographies.

“We see the channel partner network as an integral part of our growth plan both here in Australia and globally,” said Matt Kluken, archTIS Asia Pacific vice president and general manager.

“With our integration into Microsoft 365 applications, including Teams and SharePoint, there’s many customers that need a simpler and more scalable way to secure sensitive information across their collaboration tools with advanced functionality that not available out of the box.

“We’re looking to reward those partners who are forward-thinking and looking to proactively solve some of the biggest challenges in cyber security today – how to share and collaborate on sensitive information securely. If that sounds like you, please get in touch,” he added.

According to archTIS, Gold- and Platinum-tier approved partners in the new program will be eligible for market development funds to support demand generation activities.

Moreover, archTIS will provide eligible partners with a full range of marketing enablement materials, presentation decks, case studies and customsed webinars to supplement a channel partner’s demand generation program.

Partners across all tiers will gain access to a comprehensive library of educational resources featuring sales enablement collateral, training materials, deal registration and integrated product support.

Additionally, partners can tap the collective domain expertise of the archTIS team, who collectively have decades of applied experience building and deploying secure collaboration solutions on behalf of some of the world’s largest brands.