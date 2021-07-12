Salesforce expands Thai team after setting up shop in Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand Credit: Photo by Braden Jarvis on Unsplash

Salesforce is planning to bulk up its local Thai team after establishing a permanent presence in the country by opening a dedicated office in Thonglor, Bangkok.

The new office, in Sukhumvit Road’s T-One building, is expected to help the US-based customer relationship management (CRM) software-as-a-service vendor deepen its connection with Thai customers.

The vendor claims a number of high profile customers in the country, including Roojai.com, Anantara Vacation Club and platinum partner and Salesforce Ventures portfolio company Beryl8.

“This new office will reinforce the company’s commitment to its Thailand-based customers and enable faster and more localised decision making,” the company said in a statement.

“Salesforce’s expanding footprint in Thailand aims to create a greater impact in the local Thai business community, while supporting growth throughout the Salesforce ecosystem.

“This includes bringing Salesforce’s team and decision-making closer to Thai customers; increased investment in growth and development opportunities for Salesforce’s Thai employees; and creating greater impact on local communities,” the vendor stated.

Credit: Salesforce Sujith Abraham (Salesforce)

With an increased local presence, Salesforce said it now plans to grow its Thai team by hiring more employees, based in Thailand, to further support its local customers.

“As Salesforce continues to gain momentum across ASEAN, we’re thrilled to further our commitment to Thailand with the opening of our new office space in Bangkok,” said Sujith Abraham, Salesforce ASEAN senior vice president.

“Salesforce’s expansion to Thailand will strengthen our local commitment to our customers, while also serving the community through our not-for-profit and volunteer work.

“Being able to work more closely with our customers in Thailand means we are able to support their growth, inspire innovation, and help them connect to their customers in whole new ways,” he added.

In addition to providing services to local customers, Salesforce’s Thai team also supports local communities through Volunteer Time Off (VTO).

To date, employees have donated over 900 hours of employee time to supporting not-for-profits across the country, the company said.

In April this year, Salesforce partnered with Singapore Airlines to develop and implement a new customer case and knowledge management system, supported by Capgemini, in a “major revamp” of digital capabilities.

Under the banner of 1Point, the new system was to be globally deployed across the airline’s contact centres and customer feedback handling units from late 2021, leveraging Salesforce Service Cloud and Mulesoft Anypoint Platform technologies.