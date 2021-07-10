Meet the leading Microsoft partners in Asia

15 partners named Partner of the Year award winners across the region

Microsoft has honoured leading Asian partners on the global stage, recognising the creation and deployment of innovative and unique solutions driving enhanced levels of competitive differentiation and customer success via the channel.



Unveiled ahead of Microsoft Inspire - set to run virtually on 14-15 July - Customer Capital Consulting was recognised as the standout Partner of the Year in Singapore, with Softline Solutions International and Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII) taking home Malaysia and Indonesia honours respectively.

In the Philippines, Crayon Software was acknowledged for market-leading efforts during the past 12 months, in addition to NTT Solutions in Thailand and SL International in Vietnam.

Spanning further across Southeast Asia, Tech One Global and Softline were recognised in Brunei and Cambodia respectively, alongside Rhipe (Singapore) in Laos and BIM Advanced Technology Services in Myanmar.

More broadly speaking across Asia Pacific, other winners include Cloocus (South Korea), Corporate Projukti (Bangladesh), Sanje (Maldives and Sri Lanka) and Tech One Global (Nepal).

“Our partners haven shown amazing agility and creativity in building solutions based on Microsoft technology across the intelligent cloud to edge, all while adapting to these changes themselves,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president of Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft.

“We have seen partners not only exceed existing customer expectations, but also contribute to their communities in offering creative solutions that help solve challenges for customers, communities, and the environment.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise the outstanding successes and innovations of the vendor’s partners across more than 100 countries and in a wide variety of categories from the intelligent cloud to edge, with entrepreneurial spirit, including areas of social impact, diversity and inclusion.

Microsoft received over 200 nominations from partners across Asia Pacific, adding to more than 4400 globally.

In addition to in-country honours, two partners emerged as global winners, notably CICRA Solutions (Sri Lanka) and Trainocate Holdings (Singapore) in Rising Azure Technology and Business Excellence (Learning) categories respectively.

Meanwhile, five partners from the region were also named as finalists in global categories, including Unify Cloud (Singapore), NTT Data (Philippines), Hitachi Solutions (Singapore), Alfa Connections (Malaysia) and Millennium I.T.E.S.P. (Sri Lanka).

“Congratulations to this year’s winners and finalists, and to all of our partners who have demonstrated exceptional expertise, dedication to their customers, and care for our world through a year of change,” Clark added.

All winners and finalists will be celebrated during the upcoming Microsoft Inspire, running as a virtual event from 14-15 July.

Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Winners – Asia Pacific:



Bangladesh: Corporate Projukti

Corporate Projukti Brunei: Tech One Global

Tech One Global Cambodia: Softline

Softline Indonesia: Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII)

Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII) Laos: Rhipe

Rhipe Malaysia: Softline Solutions International

Softline Solutions International Maldives: Sanje

Sanje Myanmar: BIM Advanced Technology Services

BIM Advanced Technology Services Nepal: Tech One Global

Tech One Global Philippines: Crayon Software

Crayon Software Singapore: Customer Capital Consulting

Customer Capital Consulting South Korea: Cloocus

Cloocus Sri Lanka: Sanje

Sanje Thailand: NTT Solutions

NTT Solutions Vietnam: SL International

Global Category Winners – Asia Pacific:

Azure, Rising Azure Technology: CICRA Solutions (Sri Lanka)

CICRA Solutions (Sri Lanka) Business Excellence, Learning: Trainocate Holdings (Singapore)

Global Category Finalists – Asia Pacific: