ST Telemedia GDC unveils Loyang hyperscale data centre

Credit: STT GDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has officially launched its STT Loyang facility in Singapore, its largest facility in the country to date.

In late 2018, the Singapore-headquartered data centre operator revealed plans to construct its largest data centre facility in the country – and its seventh locally. At the time, the company said the new facility was due for completion by mid-2020.

Now, evidently a year later than initial projections, the facility is up and running.

Originally, the STT Loyang hyperscale facility at Loyang Way in Singapore was expected to cost in excess of S$350 million with the project anticipated to span a gross floor area of over 290,000 square feet across five levels, with a net lettable area of 107,000 square feet (10,000 square metres), while claiming an IT load capacity of over 30MW.

Upon its official launch, STT Loyang has clearly grown somewhat from its initial plans, claiming six levels with an IT load capacity of up to 40MW and net lettable area of over 111,000 square feet (10,700 square metres).

However, it should be noted the gross floor area seems to have remained unchanged from the initial plans, with the company once again claiming over 290,000 square feet (27,000 square metres).

STT GDC claims the hyperscale facility also meets Singapore's BCA-IMDA Green Mark Platinum sustainability benchmark, as originally planned.

“STT Loyang adds to the breadth of our data centre footprint in Singapore with new and significant scale coverage in the East region,” said Clement Goh, STT GDC Southeast Asia CEO.

“This newest facility reinforces our industry leadership in Singapore where we now have eight data centres spread across the island and adds capacity to support the business growth of our key customers at a time when data centre capacity is constrained locally.”

The company said that in order to mitigate pandemic-induced construction delays, many of the electrical, mechanical and building elements were prefabricated offsite.

STT GDC also provided dedicated onsite accommodation for the construction workforce to mitigate any health and safety risks, with all the requisite measures in place, to ensure construction could still proceed.

“Despite the challenges seen in the construction sector in 2020, we worked closely with the relevant authorities and our stakeholders to ensure smooth and COVID-safe completion of construction and today, we are primed to cater to new demands fuelled by economic recovery,” Goh said.

In April this year, STT GDC kicked off construction of its STT Defu 3 site, its newest data centre facility in the country.

Defu 3 is the group’s eighth local facility and the latest addition to its flagship Defu data centre campus in the east of Singapore. The Defu 3 site will feature an IT load capacity of 15MW, bringing the Defu campus to a total capacity of 40MW.

The company said that the new seven-level hyperscale data centre facility at Defu will have a gross floor area (GFA) of over 14,500 square metres.