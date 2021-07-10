Unisys expands cloud credentials with new Google Cloud status

Joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is expected to expand Unisys’ ability to deliver outcome-based, end-to-end cloud services.

Global systems integrator Unisys has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Google Cloud and Google Workspace Resell Partner, a move that sees the US-based provider ramp up its cloud-agnostic approach.

Thanks to the new status with the cloud vendor, Unisys is able to provide both its complete suite of cloud and infrastructure services and digital workplace services, as well as sell Google Cloud and Google Workspace solutions.

“This partnership announcement with Google is significant because it allows Unisys to expand our existing cloud-agnostic approach in Asia Pacific,” said Brad Bowden, Unisys Asia Pacific director of cloud and infrastructure. “Strong vendor relationships are key to Unisys being able offer the best solutions to the client business transformation challenge.

“The success of our go-to-market strategy is directly related to the investment to partner with market leaders like Google,” he added.

Broadly, joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is expected to expand Unisys’ ability to deliver outcome-based, end-to-end cloud services to its clients via a complete collection of cloud advisory, digital transformation, application modernisation, migration, security, compliance automation, orchestration and managed services capabilities.

Moreover, as a Google Workspace reseller, Unisys plans to assist its clients using Google Cloud to optimise their workplace environment through its existing field services, service desk, endpoint management, productivity and collaboration offerings.

“Unisys is excited about what joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program means for our current and future clients. It allows us to broaden our capabilities focused on accelerating and securing their hybrid- and multi-cloud journeys,” said Mike Morrison, Unisys senior vice president and general manager, cloud and infrastructure.

The new partner status comes just over a month after the systems integrator acquired experience management provider Unify Square in a US$152.5 million deal.

Unify Square was founded in 2008 by senior unified communications-focused Microsoft product team members. The company has since grown to become a dedicated global Microsoft and Zoom service provider with fully developed software, managed services and consulting offerings.

Headquartered in Washington, US, Unify Square also has offices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, India and Lithuania.

With the acquisition by Unisys, Unify Square is set to become a core part of the Unisys Digital Workplace business unit while retaining its brand identity, with the additional designation as ‘a Unisys company’.