Commvault appoints Ingram Micro as master distie in key regional markets

Rachel Ler (Commvault) Credit: Commvault

Data protection and management solutions vendor Commvault has named Ingram Micro as a master regional distributor for several key markets across Asia Pacific, including Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The non-exclusive agreement, which expands upon the companies’ existing partnerships in India and Thailand, authorises the distributor to sell Commvault products and software services across the broader region.

Singapore and Malaysia are, with immediate effect, the first regional markets to be onboarded under the agreement, with customers, resellers and managed service providers in those countries now able to obtain additional access to Commvault’s intelligent data services platform.

The other countries will follow, with the regional distributorship set to progressively take effect across the rest of the region as the various Ingram Micro offices in-country complete the onboarding.

“Commvault has an incredible 25 years of proven track record on technology leadership combined with recent record-breaking business growth both locally and globally,” said Rachel Ler, Commvault Asia Pacific and Japan vice president and general manager.

“Ingram Micro, with over four decades of global leadership across a deep spectrum of technology, is at a pivotal intersection between vendor and channel partners delivering not only customised solutions but trust to our customers."

“I am confident that this synergistic relationship will flourish and grow to better serve our reseller community and customers, delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility for our customer experience on their data management journey,” she added.

Broadly, the regional distributor agreement enables Ingram Micro’s network of resellers and managed service providers to offer Commvault’s growing backup-as-a-service (BaaS) solutions across various consumption models.

At the same time, Commvault will leverage Ingram Micro’s regional presence and established one-stop partner enablement and end-to-end fulfilment with sales and pre-sales capabilities to expand its market reach and coverage, realising the market opportunity across the region.

Distribution partners play a significant role in Commvault’s manoeuvres as it works to strengthen its partner ecosystem and expand its customer base with its portfolio, including growing the Metallic BaaS offering in Australia and New Zealand, which it will soon launch into new markets across Asia Pacific.

“Our business relies on partners and their ability to address the diverse needs of our customers,” said Praveen Sahai, Commvault Asia Pacific and Japan vice president of channels, alliances and service providers.

“We are thrilled that, along with our established partner ecosystem, this new regional partnership will extend Commvault’s position and expand our footprint to reach new audiences and segments that require industry-leading data protection with a simple BaaS delivery model."

“I look forward to a strong partnership with Ingram Micro as we activate segments of their channel network to uncover underpenetrated commercial enterprises and strive to meet our customers’ needs in today’s dynamic data world,” he added.

Luis Lourenço, Ingram Micro vice president and chief country executive for ASEAN and Hong Kong, said the company was excited to have the strategic addition of Commvult to its Advanced Solutions portfolio.

“Data is the core of an organisation, especially in this era of digital transformation,” Lourenço said. “We look forward to bringing Commvault’s solution across the region where we have strong foothold in the channel ecosystem and driving integrated solution use cases with the alliance and technology partners, together with our solution experts to bring more value-add to our partners and their end customers.”

In March this year, Commvault detailed how it was pressing ahead with plans to drive software-as-a-service (SaaS) adoption via the channel, backed by the pursuit of new customer logos and the addition of a regionally focused distribution strategy.

The move is anchored around Metallic, the BaaS offering first unveiled in late 2019 and recently enhanced with storage, back-up and security features.

With the product now set to be rolled out across key Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) markets — following a launch in Australia and New Zealand — the data management vendor is laying the foundations to accelerate uptake via the supply chain.