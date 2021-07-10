FPT Software deepens Sitecore partnership with a Japanese focus

Pham Minh Tuan (CEO - FPT Software) Credit: FPT Software

Vietnam-based IT services provider FPT Software has deepened its partnership with Sitecore, striking a deal that will see it promote the adoption of the software vendor’s digital marketing solutions to a wider range of businesses, with a particular focus on the Japanese market.

FPT Software has partnered with Sitecore since 2015 and has delivered Sitecore solutions to customers in the logistics, aviation and energy industries.

The IT services provider currently has at least six Sitecore certified developers. By the end of 2021, this number is expected to increase to 20.

Sitecore certification validates the capabilities of FPT Software and its experts, allowing them to keep up with the evolving changes in technologies and features of the Sitecore platform.

According to FPT Software, its new deal with Sitecore comes amid rising demand for digital marketing services in Japan, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to emphasise the importance of digital experience capabilities for businesses of all sizes across all industries.

At the same time, digital marketing is one of FPT Software’s key programs alongside digital transformation, low-code, SAP and intelligent automation, among other areas.

Japan is an important market for FPT Software, with the company maintaining no fewer than 11 offices across the country, which contributes more than 50 per cent to FPT’s total revenue from countries outside of Vietnam.

Under the new partnership, FPT Software is able to connect with Sitecore’s business ecosystem with leading enterprises in areas such as advertising and public relations, IT consulting and services and computer software to accelerate the deployment of digital marketing solutions in those segments, among others.

FPT Software said it plans to promote digital marketing on the Sitecore platform for businesses in retail and e-commerce, as well as business-to-business marketing for manufacturing customers.

In May, FPT Software struck a deal with US-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning platform provider Dataiku that sees it distribute the vendor’s platform across the region.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku provides a tool for enterprises to operationalise advanced analytics and AI in real production scenarios. In December 2018, Dataiku announced a US$101 million Series C funding round led by ICONIQ Capital. This came hot on the heels of the release of its Dataiku 5 offering in September 2018.

In March this year, FPT Software's parent company, FPT Corporation, suggested it was shooting for ‘world class’ IT services and digital transformation provider status after hiring former Airbus vice president and Asia Pacific and China head of digital transformation Frank Bignone as its new head of global digital transformation.