Vietnam’s CMC Telecom deepens AWS partnership

Just weeks after revealing it had become Google's first ‘Sell’ Premier Partner in Vietnam, Hanoi-based telco provider CMC Telecom has deepened its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), ascending to the level of Advanced Consulting Partner with the cloud vendor.

The new partner status was flagged on the AWS partner website on 24 June, according to the telco, seeing CMC Telecom completing substantial upgrades ahead of its own self-imposed schedule with two of the world's leading cloud corporations within the space of a month.

“We value CMC Telecom's competitive ability and sound strategy, as well as their outstanding efforts in collaborating with AWS to meet our customers' growing needs. AWS believes that this is just the beginning of a breakthrough for CMC Telecom as it continues to climb the success ladder,” said Vu Luu, AWS Vietnam senior partner development manager.

As is the case with many such partner programs, CMC Telecom's team of experts needed to meet strict requirements in order to be upgraded. The elevation involved certifications in sales consulting and technical support, AWS testing and training and a demonstration by CMC Telecom of its ability to qualify for an upgrade.

"The selection and becoming a senior authorised consulting partner of AWS is part of the CSP [converged services provider] and multi-cloud strategy,” said Dang Tung Son, CMC Telecom deputy CEO and CMO. “It is to bring the most useful and practical values to businesses in many segments of CMC Telecom.

“CMC Telecom, with a team of experienced industry experts, will be a reliable partner in assisting businesses to optimise time, cost and security with solutions appropriate for each stage of the business,” he added.

In early June, CMC Telecom claimed to have become the first and only telco provider from Vietnam to have been certified as a Premier Partner of Google Cloud.

To get its newfound standing in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem – the top tier of the vendor’s three-tier structure, which includes Member, Partner and Premier – CMC Telecom experts needed to acquire at least 20 certificates and be directly trained and tested by Google in a wide range of fields including sales, sales consulting and technical support.

As a converged services provider (CSP), CMC Telecom’s efforts to become a top-class partner of Google Cloud are a big part of its CSP and multi-cloud strategy.

As such, the new certification showcases a fierce appetite by the company, which is jointly owned by Vietnamese IT firm CMC Group, to bolster its Google Cloud prowess.

It is now working to become a Premier Partner in Google Cloud’s ‘Service’ engagement model in addition to the ‘Sell’ model Premier Partner status it has already attained.