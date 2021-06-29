Sitecore seeks regional growth under new Asia leadership

Comes in the wake of a US$1.2 billion capital investment in January.

Saurabh Pandit (Sitecore) Credit: Sitecore

Digital experience platform vendor Sitecore is moving to strengthen its presence in the local region under the leadership of its recently appointed area vice president of Asia, Saurabh Pandit, who now oversees the company’s operations in India, Southeast Asia and the greater China region.

“Sitecore has a plan to provide business with marketing cloud technologies that transform the way they operate, and I am excited to be part of that,” said Pandit.

Based in Singapore, Pandit was appointed to the role in May, according to his LinkedIn profile, coming to Sitecore from customer engagement platform operator Resulticks, where he was regional director for the Japan and Asia Pacific region.

Prior to Resulticks, Pandit was IBM’s ASEAN head of Watson customer engagement, a role he stepped into after several years with Adobe. He has also done time with the likes of Microsoft, Oracle, Citrix and Acer.

Sitecore said Pandit’s appointment was part of the company’s ambitions to grow aggressively in the wake of a US$1.2 billion capital investment it secured in January.

“An investment of this magnitude in our industry is unprecedented,” said Steve Tzikakis, Sitecore CEO, at the time. “As companies and consumers search for more seamless ways to communicate, coordinate and collaborate during this momentous period, Sitecore’s investment will supercharge product innovation in order to better enable deeper and more engaging experiences across the entire customer journey.”

In his new role, Pandit reports to Sitecore Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) president Mark Troselj, who claimed that Pandit was well-positioned to lead the company in the local market.

“Saurabh Pandit has the proven leadership and experience in driving digital transformation and customer experience innovation to support Sitecore’s growth in the Asian region,” said Troselj.

“Companies across the region are looking for counsel and guidance in meeting the challenges of becoming a digital first organisation, and Saurabh delivers that experience,” he added.

In early June, former Sitecore Asia vice president Nick Boyle was appointed by Riverbed as the company's new vice president of sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Boyle had held the Asia leadership role at Sitecore for more than two years before he jumped to Riverbed.