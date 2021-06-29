Singapore's Princeton Digital pumps US$1B into Tokyo data centre

The planned campus at Saitama City is expected to have close to 100 MW of IT capacity.

Rangu Salgame (Princeton Digital Group) Credit: Princeton Digital Group

Singapore-headquartered data centre developer and operator Princeton Digital Group is investing US$1 billion into what it claims will become one of the largest hyperscale data centre facilities in Tokyo, Japan.

The planned campus at Saitama City is expected to have close to 100 MW of IT capacity across two phases of 48.5 MW each. This addition puts Princeton Digital well on its way to a portfolio of 600 MW across Asia. Japan is the fifth market that the company has entered in since its formation four years ago.

Located 30 km north of central Tokyo, Saitama City is one of the major commercial centres of the greater Tokyo area. Princeton Digital’s Saitama campus site claims a total land area of 33,047 square metres, with the proposed facility designed to serve leading hyperscalers in Japan.

The company said it has already secured the land and power with construction to begin later this year.

“The Asia Pacific region is set to be the largest data centre market in the world, and this announcement underscores our vision to be the market leader in this region,” said Rangu Salgame, chairman and CEO of Princeton Digital Group.

“Over the last four years, through our unique three-pronged strategy of acquisitions, carve-outs and greenfield development, we’ve built a strong portfolio of data centres across key Asian markets such as China, Singapore, Indonesia and India.

“PDG has become a partner of choice for hyperscalers across multiple countries. Our entry into Japan and, in particular, Tokyo demonstrates our continued ability to enter new markets that matter to our customers.”

According to Princeton Group, Tokyo represents the largest data centre market in Asia outside of China but is still in the early stages of its growth, especially when it comes to global hyperscalers.

In late 2019, Princeton Digital acquired assets and land for data centre development in China and Singapore as part of US$500 million investment plans to accelerate expansion across Asia.

In Singapore, the provider acquired a 100 per cent stake in a data centre business which was formerly part of IO Data Centers, a major US operator.