Zoom nabs Microsoft’s Ricky Kapur as new APAC leader

Credit: Dreamstime

Zoom Video Communications has hired former Microsoft Asia Pacific (APAC) vice president of sales and marketing operations Ricky Kapur as its new head of APAC.

In the newly created post, Kapur will report to the video conferencing vendor's head of international, Abe Smith, and will be responsible for defining its go-to-market strategy for key APAC markets including Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Korea and Taiwan.

Smith said APAC was a critical region for Zoom as it plans to further invest in infrastructure and expand the presence of its sales, marketing, and research and development teams.



Credit: Zoom Zoom's Ricky Kapur

Kapur comes to Zoom after five and a half years at Microsoft. Prior to Microsoft, he was the managing director at Google and also worked at Oracle, Siebel Systems, Unica and Chordiant Software.

“Zoom has scaled its operations and business impressively across APAC markets, announcing a technology centre in India and a research and development centre in Singapore within the past year,” Kapur said.

On top of this, Zoom also inked distribution deals in the past few months with Dicker Data and Rhipe.







