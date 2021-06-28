Singapore’s Beaqon bolsters Changi Airport’s networking tech with Nokia

Credit: Unsplash

Singapore-based IT solutions integrator and communications specialist Beaqon has partnered with telco equipment vendor Nokia to augment and upgrade Changi Airport’s networking technology stack.

Beaqon, a subsidiary of technology company investment firm DeClout, will deploy Nokia's passive optical local area network (POL) solution throughout Singapore’s primary international airport.

The deployment of the new network will support existing operations and enable new services to advance Changi Airport’s ongoing digital transformation. By deploying Nokia Optical LAN, the rollout will also be able to support existing CCTV operations and intelligent subsystems.

“We are committed to providing the highest quality network solutions to our customers,” said Jimmy Leow, managing director of Beaqon subsidiary TJ Systems. “Using Nokia Optical LAN, we can deploy a highly cost-effective solution that will deliver greater reach than copper LAN technology, while ensuring data security as Changi Airport expands capabilities.”

According to Nokia, the vendor’s Optical LAN offering leverages the bandwidth capabilities of fibre to cover greater distances than copper LAN networks within a smaller footprint.

Broadly, the rollout of the Nokia Optical LAN technology is expected to enhance security and improve operational efficiencies by connecting CCTV operations across Changi Airport, while helping the airport to address growing data demands securely and cost-efficiently.

“Changi Airport has a clear mission to become the world’s leading digital air hub, transforming its operations efficiently and securely to deliver a seamless travel experience for passengers,” said Stuart Hendry, Nokia head of enterprise for Asia Pacific and Japan. “This transformation to ‘Airport 4.0’ relies on secure and powerful networks that can connect thousands of devices.

“As a leader in passive optical network (PON) solutions, we are committed to leveraging fibre technology to offer enterprises a quicker and more cost-effective way to deploy LANs. We will partner closely with Beaqon as it transforms operations at Singapore Changi Airport,” he added.

Nokia is having a busy time in the Southeast Asia region at present. In late May, it was revealed that Philippine telco Dito Telecommunity Corporation (DITO) had picked Nokia, its 4G LTE radio partner since 2020, to pitch in the tech needed to roll out its 5G network across the country’s second-largest island, Mindanao.

Just days earlier, Nokia said it had partnered with Malaysian telecommunications service provider Allo Technology on the deployment of its planned gigabit fibre network to be rolled out in the states of Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and the East Coast region of Malaysia.

Also in May, Nokia said it would roll out its Digital Operations software, cloud infrastructure software and AirFrame servers as part of its efforts to upgrade the nationwide network of Philippines telco PLDT and its wireless unit, Smart Communications.