AWS and Salesforce expand partnership for product integration

Allowing for users to capitalise on one company’s products within the product of the other.

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Salesforce have expanded their global strategic partnership with a focus on streamlining integration between products from the two companies.



The expansion of the partnership, which first began in 2016, will allow developers to create AWS applications with the connection of Salesforce data and workflows natively, as well as streamline the process for Salesforce developers to integrate AWS data and workflows into Salesforce applications.

Real-time data will also be able to be moved securely between the two providers and users will be able to sign into one company's service from within the other.

According to AWS, prior to the expanded partnership, users who wanted to combine AWS and Salesforce capabilities typically needed “significant” custom integration code.

Among the new features available through the expanded partnership include Salesforce baking AWS services for voice, video, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into new applications, allowing for customers to purchase out-of-the-box products from Salesforce and use the integrated AWS services on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Also included within the expanded partnership are new low-code and click-to-launch development tools, with Salesforce’s point-and-click development tools able to operate directly on data from AWS services such as Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

In addition, users will be able to utilise Amazon Chime SDK, Amazon Textract, Amazon Comprehend and other products from AWS directly within Salesforce Industry Cloud.

"For more than five years, our customers have benefitted from a tight relationship between AWS and Salesforce. Now, we are taking the partnership to the next level by integrating our offerings so developers using both AWS and Salesforce can build unified applications much faster and simpler than ever before," said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services.

"With this partnership, we are significantly simplifying developers' lives and empowering them to develop applications however they want, from wherever they want globally, at any scale."