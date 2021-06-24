HPE awards top performing APAC partners

The Australian Centre for Advanced Computing (AC3) took home the top gong for APAC Service Provider of the Year.

Credit: Supplied

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has revealed the Asia Pacific recipients of the 2021 HPE Partner Awards during its HPE Discover 2021 conference.



Taking the top gong for APAC Service Provider of the Year was the Australian Centre for Advanced Computing (AC3).

Meanwhile, the APAC System Integrator of the Year went to Infosys Technologies Limited.

Additionally, APAC Solution Provider of the Year was awarded to KKDC, while Unitech Computer Co. was acknowledged as APAC Distributor of the Year and the APAC As-a-Service Partner of the Year award was given to Kinmax Technology.

At the global level, Wipro UK was awarded Global Service Provider of the Year, Infosys scored Global System Integrator of the Year and Synnex Corporation received the Global Distributor of the Year award.

In addition, Golden Star Technology won Global Solution Provider of the Year and SUSE was handed Global Technology Partner of the Year.

According to the vendor, the award winners were selected based on financial performance, solution innovation and capacity to drive “transformative business outcomes” for customers.

“In the last year, I’ve seen HPE partners go above and beyond the call of duty. I’m incredibly proud to honour them with these accolades,” said George Hope, worldwide head of partner sales at HPE.

“As a channel-led company, HPE is committed to supporting our partners with the best-in-industry innovation, initiatives, and expertise to drive differentiation and deliver better outcomes to our shared customers."

“We are grateful for the continued strong partnership, which allows us to collaborate and grow together, while setting a new standard for our joint success,” he added.