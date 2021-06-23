Automation Anywhere nabs New Relic's Dmitri Chen as APJ sales lead

Chen comes into the new role after a year and a half as executive vice president and general manager for APJ at New Relic.

Dmitri Chen (Automation Anywhere) Credit: Dmitri Chen

Cloud robotic process automation (RPA) software vendor Automation Anywhere has appointed New Relic's Dmitri Chen as its new executive vice president of sales spanning the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Based in Singapore, Chen comes to the new role after a year and a half as executive vice president and general manager for APJ at New Relic. He has also clocked two decades worth of experience with Dell EMC across a variety of management roles.

"With a seasoned digital transformation industry veteran on board, we can enable more customers in APJ to embrace cloud RPA and intelligent automation," Automation Anywhere CRO Chris Riley said.

Chen will be responsible for driving the vendor’s growth across the region, amplifying the presence of its enterprise automation platform, AARI, which aims to serve up a consumer experience in the enterprise environment through a bot-to-human interface that simplifies tasks.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to help companies transcend front- and back-office silos and systems with Automation Anywhere's cloud-native RPA platform," Chen said.

"We have a unique opportunity to change the way the world works, to liberate employees from repetitive tasks, giving them more time to focus on customer experience, creativity and innovation, ultimately making their employee experience and lives better."