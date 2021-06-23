Xebia bolsters digital transformation play with coMakeIT acquisition

The deal will see Xebia, by way of coMakeIT, gain a foothold in Australia and boost its existing footprint in India, in addition to expanding in the Southeast Asian regions that are already on its radar.

Anand Sahay (Xebia) Credit: Xebia

Global IT consulting firm Xebia plans to bolster its digital transformation play in multiple regions, including Asia Pacific, thanks to its acquisition of multinational managed services firm coMakeIT.

While both companies have their global headquarters in the Netherlands, Xebia is in the process of building out its Southeast Asia presence with plans for new offices in Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines. CoMakeIT, meanwhile, has offices in India, as well as Australia and the UK, in addition to its home country, the Netherlands.

With coMakeIT on board, Xebia now looks forward to expanding its managed services capability and having the resources to accelerate its clients' software development.

“Xebia is an established leader in the digital transformation, software engineering, cloud, devops and architecture space,” said Anand Sahay, CEO of Xebia Global Services. “Acquiring coMakeIT will help Xebia address the cloud native and platform development needs of [the independent software vendor] market and grow in that space globally.

“Together with coMakeIT, we clearly see complementary ability to create future ready products for our ISV customers and also develop innovative software for these platforms to help ISV’s customers’ needs. This creates a very strong proposition for ISVs and our ability to partner with them,” he added.

Broadly, it is hoped that the coMakeIT acquisition will strengthen Xebia's long-term relationships with clients through comprehensive managed services, while coMakeIT will gain access to Xebia's in-depth knowledge of all digital transformation domains.

“Our company culture and field of work are very similar, which makes us a perfect match,” said Steven ten Napel, CEO and founder of coMakeIT. “Together, we will soon be able to better assist clients in overcoming scalability issues, implementing modern technology and realising growth.”