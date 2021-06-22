NTT Com gets smart with new business build-out

The Smart World Business department will provide IT platforms for smart factories, smart education, smart cities and other fields.

Toru Maruoka (NTT Com) Credit: Supplied

NTT Communications, the IT solutions and international communications business of Japan’s NTT Group, is ramping up its smart tech play with the launch of a new business division dedicated to the segment.

In fact, the company plans to establish two new departments: Smart World Business and Global Business, both of which are set to be launched on 1 July.

The Smart World Business department will provide IT platforms for smart factories, smart education, smart cities and other fields, the company said. It also will strengthen associated initiatives, such as the standardisation of functions across fields.

The IT platforms provided by the new department will also be designed to enable safe and secure data utilisation, accelerate co-creation with various partners in the industrial, academic and governmental sectors, and contribute to the digital transformation of industry and society.

NTT Com, which has offices throughout the world, has already been operating smart technology-associated taskforces in seven fields and across various initiatives. These include taskforces in the areas of smart factory, smart education, smart city, smart healthcare, smart mobility, smart customer experience and smart workstyle.

The other soon-to-be-launched department, Global Business, is aimed at enhancing the company’s support to Japanese enterprise customers for global expansion and business deployment.

The new business department will work to strengthen strategic frameworks for global-solution business, strengthen collaboration with NTT Ltd. and other NTT Group companies, and expand the deployment of Japan-initiated global solutions, such as those for 5G, internet of things (IoT), and smart cities.

It is hoped the new departments will together further promote NTT Com’s ‘Re-connect X’ “business vision”, introduced in October 2020 to support, in the company’s own words, the “rapid change taking place in the world”.

Under the ‘Re-connect X’ strategy – the ‘X’ refers to ‘everything’ – NTT Com is working to contribute to a more sustainable future by “redefining the value of everything connected through communication, including clients, communities, consumers and industries, by co-creating safe, secure and flexible re-connections".

Initiatives include smart world and smart data platform initiatives, carried out jointly with NTT Com clients and partners.

NTT Com also is pursuing internal digital transformation initiatives to transform its IT infrastructure for greater operational efficiency and increased added value. These initiatives form the core of NTT Com’s ‘Re-connect X’ strategy.

"To better fulfil our mission with respect to the new normal in 2021, we have established a new medium-term vision, named Re-connect X, with 'X' referring to everything capable of connection," said NTT Com CEO and president Toru Maruoka, in a statement. "Thanks to digitalisation achieved through digital transformation (DX), individuals, regions, industries and societies will be connected as data, with practically endless possibilities.

"We will collect, accumulate, analyse and return these data via our safe, secure and flexible connections, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future together with our clients and partners," he added.

Although the new business departments are both aimed at ramping up NTT Com's focus on smart tech, the company has been targeting smart IT initiatives for some time.

In 2018, for example, the company, along with AVEVA, jointly launched a smart factory package designed to help manufacturers in their digital transformation journey.

That package was designed to use NTT Com’s cloud computing platform ‘Enterprise Cloud’ while industrial software vendor AVEVA powered the solution with its industrial software solution Wonderware.