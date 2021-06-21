Indonesia teams up with Kaspersky to boost cyber security capabilities

Eugene Kaspersky (Kaspersky) Credit: Kaspersky

The Indonesian government has joined forces with cyber security solutions vendor Kaspersky as part of an effort to boost the country’s cyber security capabilities and fend off mounting threats.

The Russia-headquartered cyber security vendor and Badan Siber dan Sandi Negara (BSSN), the Indonesian government’s cyber and crypto agency, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the cyber security capacity development and institution building within the country’s government sector.

Broadly, the MoU signed by Kaspersky and BSSN includes collaborating through knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, cyber security training and joint programs to build cyber awareness in Indonesia.

“Recognising the risks of cyber threats, BSSN and Kaspersky are working to improve the country’s overall computing security through a commitment to security, privacy protection, reliability, incident response and integrity by taking the first step in the form of signing this MoU,” said Lieutenant General Hinsa Siburian, head of BSSN.

“With this, it is hoped that Kaspersky and BSSN can commit to even closer cooperation, especially in strengthening cyber security in critical infrastructure, as well as capacity building through training, consultation, evaluation of information security, and recovery and response to incidents,” he added.

The move comes amid a period of growing risk of cyber crime in Indonesia. Kaspersky claims that its solutions alone have stopped over 9.6 million internet-borne malware attacks which almost infected users in Indonesia.

According to Kaspersky, preventive and repressive actions have been taken to prevent and mitigate the risk of cyber crime as Indonesia accelerates its overall digitalisation, but such risks continue to develop and need to also be addressed through raising cyber security awareness.

"Indonesia is coming on leaps and bounds in the digital world and the pandemic has only accelerated this shift,” said Kaspersky CEO Eugene Kaspersky. “But embracing digitalisation also means embracing increased cyber crime, as cyber criminals are also getting more skilled and experienced.

“That is why today defending cyberspace is all the more crucial to a country's economy and its population's safety.

“In order to build a safer world and support the country in harnessing the power of technology securely, we're looking forward to joining forces and contributing to raising awareness and enhancing capacity-building programs,” he added.

In May Kaspersky flagged a re-emergence of two highly active ransomware groups, REvil and JSWorm, in Asia Pacific (APAC) last year, with 2020 being dubbed the year of ‘ransomware 2.0’ in the region.

In February, the vendor claimed that India, Indonesia and Malaysia were among the top 10 countries globally to have been hit by the greatest number of malware attacks by the SilentFade group during the month of January.