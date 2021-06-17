FPT Software takes RPA offering to the world with WEM APAC deal

WEM APAC is the first reseller for akaBot in Australia.

Ha Trinh (FPT Software) Credit: Supplied

Vietnam-based IT services provider FPT Software is set to see its akaBot robotic process automation (RPA) solution reach a broader market thanks to a new deal with no-code enterprise application development platform company WEM APAC.

WEM APAC, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is the Asia Pacific distributor for, and representative of, WEM, the Netherlands-based maker of the no-code platform of the same name.

The new partnership agreement, the first between the two companies, sees WEM APAC appointed as a global distributor for akaBot and the first reseller of the solution in the Australian market, where FPT opened an office in August last year.

Developed by FPT Software, akaBot is a comprehensive RPA platform designed to automate a wide range of business processes, helping companies streamline their operations and build business resilience.

It is hoped the new deal with FPT Software will see the two companies help enterprises expedite their digital transformations by leveraging the respective RPA and no-code platforms offered by the two providers.

“Through this exciting collaboration with WEM APAC, we expect to combine the power of RPA and low-code technology to accelerate companies’ digital transformation journey,” said Ha Trinh, FPT Australia managing director. “Here we have a highly skilled team with experience across various industries.

“FPT Software will join forces with WEM APAC to create exceptional values to each other and to our customers as well,” she added.

Looking ahead, the two companies plan to provide integrated offers of akaBot and WEM’s no-code capability to their customers for 'synergistic effect' in accelerating business growth.

“This extreme value combination of akaBot and WEM gives enterprises the capability to capitalise on the rapid changes in the market with intent,” said Cheno Thong, WEM APAC managing director. “We enable enterprises on their digital transformation journey with unmatched speed and ROI [return on investment].

“This is a very exciting time for our clients. I am looking forward to adding great value to our customers with this one-of-a-kind combination of capabilities,” he said.

The move further reflects FPT Corporation’s decision to shift its focus to the digital transformation market after two decades as a major player in the Southeast Asian IT services industry.

In April, FPT committed to increasing digital transformation revenue from overseas markets by 50 per cent in 2021, reaching a target of US$209 million as the technology giant expands beyond Vietnamese heartlands.