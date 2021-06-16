Veeam is coming to Ingram Micro Cloud in key Southeast Asian markets

Will roll procurement, provisioning, billing, maintenance and support for Veeam products into a single panel available on the platform.

Belinda Jurisic (Veeam) Credit: Veeam

Veeam Software will soon be coming to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia, marking the first time solutions from the vendor have been made available on the distributor's cloud marketplace in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

The move, which will follow the launch of Veeam on Ingram Micro’s cloud marketplace in Australia and New Zealand on 16 June, will roll procurement, provisioning, billing, maintenance and support for Veeam products into a single panel available on the platform.

The precise date that solutions from the backup, disaster recovery and data management vendor will be launched on the marketplace in the local region is yet to be finalised but the distributor has assured Channel Asia it will come later this year.

When it does occur, the move will bring Veeam’s core backup solutions, including Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 and Veeam Backup Essentials Universal Subscription, to its national network of resellers across Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia through its cloud marketplace platform.

“We are thrilled to bring two of our core Backup solutions to Ingram Micro’s cloud marketplace and look forward to expanding our reach to more partners than ever before with the help of Ingram Micro’s extensive and knowledgeable reseller team,” said Belinda Jurisic, Veeam APJ senior director of channels, cloud and service provider.

In June 2019, Ingram Micro entered into a strategic partnership with Veeam in Singapore, in a move designed to drive cloud adoption through the channel.

Terms of that agreement saw the distributor join the Veeam Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) Program, tasked with raising awareness and driving adoption through the local supply chain.

“We are excited to join Veeam as their key solution aggregator on VCSP Program,” Francis Choo, vice president and chief country executive of ASEAN and Hong Kong at Ingram Micro, said at the time. “With our existing vast portfolio and strategic channel reach in both on-premises and cloud solutions, we believe we will accelerate the program outreach to the partners and meet their customers’ demands.”

More recently, in March this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) inked a global strategic collaboration agreement with Ingram Micro Cloud under a multi-year joint investment deal.

That deal expanded on an existing collaboration agreement between the two companies broadly saw Ingram Micro Cloud bolster relationships with system integrators (SIs) and value-added resellers (VARs) for AWS through partner enablement and support initiatives.