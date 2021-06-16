New Relic promotes Ben Goodman to APJ head

Former Adobe exec takes on role of senior vice president, sales and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Ben Goodman (New Relic) Credit: New Relic

New Relic has promoted Ben Goodman to senior vice president, sales and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan almost a year after he first joined the company.

The application performance management software vendor initially hired Goodman from Adobe last August to lead ASEAN, India, Greater Hong Kong and Korea.

In the newly created role, Goodman will now lead the entire region, reporting to Steve Hurn, executive vice president, worldwide sales at New Relic.

Based in Singapore, Goodman has 20 years of experience in the technology industry.

Prior to joining New Relic, he was managing director and head of DX at Adobe Asia-Pacific and has previously held senior regional roles at EMC, Dell EMC, and Pure Storage.

“The demand for observability services shows no signs of abating, and I’m thrilled to be stepping into this new role to help more organisations and government agencies ensure that their digital investments deliver value to all stakeholders,” Goodman said.

“Today, New Relic’s observability tools are behind some of the world’s biggest and most highly regarded providers of e-commerce, food delivery, healthcare, broadband and telecommunications, sports and entertainment. I’m excited at the opportunities ahead for New Relic to enhance the digital experiences in even more industries throughout the region.”