Apple releases critical software update for older iPhones but not iOS 14 devices

iOS 12.5.4 addresses two flaws that haven't been patched in iOS 14.

Credit: Dreamstime

Apple doesn't often update devices that aren't on the latest version of iOS and iPadOS, so when they do you should take notice. And this week's release of iOS 12.5.4 definitely falls into the critical category.

iOS 12.5.4 is for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation). It patches WebKit vulnerabilities which have been exploited in the wild.