Oracle offers Java management service

Credit: Dreamstime

Oracle has introduced an enterprise service to help manage Java runtimes and applications, either on-premises or on any cloud.

The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) native service, called Java Management Service (JMS), became generally available on June 9. Bearing the same acronym as Java Message Service and included as a feature for Oracle Java Standard Edition customers, the management service offers a “single pane of glass” to manage Java deployments across the enterprise, handling issues such as:

Determining which Java versions are installed in an environment and which versions are running in development and production

Tracking Java Development Kit distributions being used

Flagging unauthorised Java applications in use

Tracking whether installed Java versions are up to date as well as the latest security patches