Anomali picks Singapore’s ViewQuest for distribution in key ASEAN markets

ViewQuest has taken its place as an essential partner for the vendor in the local market.

Vignesa Moorthy (ViewQuest) Credit: Supplied

Cyber security vendor Anomali has signed regional telco and managed security service provider (MSSP) ViewQwest as a distributor for the Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia markets.

Headquartered in Singapore, ViewQwest is a regional telecommunications and IT services provider with operations in Malaysia and the Philippines in addition to its home country. The provider specialises in providing global connectivity, managed network and managed security solutions.

“We are delighted to partner with Anomali, particularly for their strength in the Singapore public sector,” said ViewQwest CEO Vignesa Moorthy. “Their industry-leading threat intelligence solutions enhance the suite of cyber security services we provide to our corporate, SME [small- and medium-sized enterprises] and public sector customers.”

Founded in 2013 and based in California, Anomali is known for its threat intelligence and analysis offerings, including its ThreatStream platform. Towards the beginning of this year, the company appointed former Radware Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president Stree Naidu as its APJ senior vice president and general manager.

Credit: Supplied Stree Naidu (Anomali)

As reported by Channel Asia in March, Stree has been particularly mindful of just how important the channel ecosystem is to the vendor’s long-term success in the broader Asia Pacific region.

“Channel is important to the CEO, but it is really important to me,” Naidu said at the time. “It’s my number one priority. I want to make sure local partners, managed security services providers (MSSPs), resellers and others are representing us.

“We couldn’t do this without the channel," he added.



“We see great synergy with ViewQwest," Naidu said. “Since 2011 they have built a reputation as a business communications company by being the first to commercialise a variety of connectivity and cyber security technologies.

“They have consistently outmaneuvered the larger telcos and redefined the corporate connectivity and cyber security landscape in Singapore and across Asia,” he added.