DataStax takes aim at Asia Pacific expansion

US-based cloud-native NoSQL database provider DataStax is expanding its footprint in the Asia Pacific (APAC) market with the launch of a new office in Singapore.

Establishing a regional APAC headquarters in Singapore marks a major global expansion for the California-headquartered vendor and comes after the company secured new funding from Goldman Sachs.

DataStax already has several offices around the world, including at least two other APAC-specific locations in Australia and Japan.

Regardless, the company claims its fresh APAC expansion efforts reinforces its commitment to the region and enables the company to meet the growing global demand for its marquee offering, Astra DB, an open data stack for modern data apps built on the Apache Cassandra database management system.

To support its regional expansion, the company appointed former Quadronics executive director Deb Dutta as its Asia Pacific and Japan general manager in January this year.

Dutta is an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, having done time with the likes of Juniper Networks, Contrail Systems, Brocade and McAfee, among other companies. In his role, Dutta is responsible for building the regional team, expanding enterprise engagements, strategic partnerships and accelerating DataStax’s growth across APAC.

DataStax’s New Zealand-based technical expert and field chief technology officer (CTO) Aaron Morton, meanwhile, will support the regional expansion as a technical expert in APAC.

Morton is a veteran of Apache Cassandra, starting his contributions in 2010, and is a committer to the core code base and a member of the project management committee (PMC) for Cassandra, upon which the vendor’s database-as-a-service is based.

Morton is also co-founder and former CEO of The Last Pickle, a consultancy firm that DataStax bought in March 2020.

According to Dutta, the company is seeing appetite for its offering in the APAC market as it undertakes its strategically planned expansion in the region, looking to tap into market opportunity.

“DataStax continues to see rapid adoption of Cassandra in a form factor which is easy to operate, developer ready, cloud delivered and presents a dramatic reduction in TCO [total cost of ownership],” said Dutta.

“We recently launched Astra DB, which is the first serverless deployment based on Apache Cassandra that works on all three major public clouds. I am thrilled to join DataStax to help connect developers and enterprises in APAC to the power of Apache Cassandra by engaging, enabling and empowering them,” he added.