JCurve bolsters ASEAN presence with Creative Quest purchase

Australian Oracle NetSuite partner JCurve Solutions is further building out its presence in Singapore, the Philippines and the broader Southeast Asian region with the acquisition of Manila-based events and digital marketing solutions provider Creative Quest.

From JCurve’s perspective, the acquisition of Creative Quest’s business assets, the deal for which is worth PHP₱9 million (AUD$245,000), demonstrates another step in the company’s evolution as a digital transformation (DX) partner in the Southeast Asian region.

Established in 2013, Creative Quest is a full-service digital marketing agency that provides a broad range of marketing services specialising in the acceleration of online and offline marketing efforts from digital advertising, email campaigns, webinars, website builds, social media and video production.

The Philippines-registered company has been JCurve’s outsourced digital marketing agency since August 2020 and is aggressively targeting a mix of local and international customers to achieve business growth.

Driven by increased demand for cloud services in the region, JCurve Solutions hopes to deliver additional value for local businesses and extend its all-encompassing DX services to new areas beyond wholesale distribution, manufacturing, retail and many more industries.

“As a trusted cloud technology solution provider, this acquisition aligns with our mission to power business growth across the Southeast Asian region,” said Stephen Canning, JCurve CEO. “With the acquisition, we can now provide end-to-end digital solutions for our customers as we secure a proven talented marketing team and portfolio of new customers.

“We will continue to help local businesses build resilient systems that can withstand market shocks and disruption,” he added.

In conjunction with its latest Asian expansion announcement, JCurve Solutions has also revealed a new partnership with Indonesian beverage chain Flash Coffee, to manage the rollout of its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform across Southeast Asia.

“With ambitious expansion plans and an aggressive rollout schedule, we required a partner that we could trust to deliver efficiently,” said Jan Dorgeist, head of special projects at Flash Coffee. “The JCurve Solutions team brings a wealth of experience and subject matter knowledge to the project, which will be critical in meeting our project timelines.”

JCurve has had a presence in the Southeast Asian market for some time. In late 2018, the company announced its acquisition of Spectrum Partner Group, a specialist Oracle NetSuite partner based in Singapore.

The company launched into the Philippines market in 2019 after establishing a dedicated subsidiary and office in the country.

Under the banner of JCurve Solutions Philippines, the Oracle NetSuite partner leased an office in Bonifacio Global City, a financial district in Manila, nine months after acquiring Spectrum Partner Group.

“Our rapid expansion into Southeast Asia has been a significant milestone for our team," said Arthur Fernandez, general manager for Asia at JCurve Solutions. "As we continue to broaden our local teams and customer base in Singapore, Philippines and the broader Southeast Asia region, I look forward to unlocking more growth opportunities in this new, on-demand digital world.”

